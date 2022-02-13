Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso 'gag' players

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS have reportedly gagged their coaches and players from talking to the media without permission from the club.

Insiders told Chronicle Sport that the Bosso board also wants the gag extended to the executive committee.

Highlanders' acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo confirmed that coaches and players must now get authority from the club to speak to the media, as the club enforces its communications and media policy.

"Every institution has its own policies.

This is one of the Highlanders policies that as a club we have decided to enforce," said Moyo.

He said the coaches and players will only communicate through formal club structures like the weekly press conferences or seek clearance from the club first.

He said no one had been gagged.

"Players and coaches are not gagged; actually, we have enforced a communication and media policy that guides the way we communicate as a club in general.

We encourage them to speak through formal club structures; that is weekly pressers, the club's communications desk or at least seek clearance from the club before they respond to any questions from the media," said Moyo.

He declined to explain why the club had adopted the new stance.

Asked about rumours that the club's executive committee is also covered by the enforcement, Moyo said: "I am not aware of this."

Highlanders have always been hailed as a sports administration school of excellence and the club has produced fine and excellent administrators, with its sons and daughters being shining lights at both Zifa and Premier Soccer League management bodies.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Players, #Gag

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

13 mins ago | 74 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1233 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2752 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days