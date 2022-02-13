Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MARRIED off at 15 years before eventually walking away, radio personality Ms Farai Magada has said many young girls are subjected to sexual abuse and suffer in silence just to be gifted with presents on Valentine's Day.

As the world commemorated Valentine's Day on Monday, Ms Magada said young girls and women continue to endure abusive relationships to get financial support and gifts from men.

After a realisation that most young girls enter into early sexual relations due to peer pressure, lack of essential resources such as sanitary wear and admiring being pampered with gifts, a local organisation Pink and Purple Foundation founded by the radio personality held a Valentine's Day Pad Drive Campaign for young girls who live at the Zim Kids Orphan Centre in Pumula.

The event which was held at St Bernard's Catholic Church on Saturday in the same suburb targeted girls aged between 11 and 17 years who are vulnerable to engaging in early sexual activities under peer pressure and end up in difficult situations such as teenage pregnancy, early parenthood, child marriages that also lead to a sequence of life challenges.

In an interview, Ms Magada said there was a need to empower girls to value themselves so that they are able to withstand pressures that come with days such as Valentine's Day.

"Valentine's Day shouldn't be just about two lovers celebrating their love, but extending love to those that need it.

We put a rose and a chocolate bar in each sanitary package to show girls that they are loved and appreciated," she said.

She added that young girls and women were enduring abusive relationships and blinded by gifts that are believed to be a sign that their partners love them.

"We realised that a staggering number of young girls are subjected to sexual abuse and suffer in silence because they want to be gifted with presents during the Valentine's Day," she added.

Having been married off at the tender age of 15 and going through depression, contemplating suicide, being pressured to perform an abortion and eventually walking away, the radio personality has embarked on a mission to empower the girl child and victims of child marriages through the Pink and Purple Foundation.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Girls, #Gifts, #Lovers

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

13 mins ago | 74 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1538 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 460 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1234 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2753 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days