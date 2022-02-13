Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has ordered Cabinet ministers and senior civil servants to immediately stop unnecessary international travel and double their efforts towards serving the people.

The President said there is a need for Government to attain all the set targets as the Second Republic enters its fourth year of governance and Cabinet ministers will be expected to provide periodic reports on what their departments are doing.

Last week, Cabinet ministers and heads of public institutions signed performance contracts before the President, as the Second Republic fosters a high-performance culture among office bearers to enhance accountability and good governance.

Results of their performance will be made public as a way of ensuring transparency.

Government is putting in place a number of measures and rolling out programmes aimed at ensuring that the country achieves its vision of becoming an upper-middle income economy by 2030 as is envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Addressing the first 2022 Cabinet meeting in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Cabinet should develop and implement more innovative and multi-pronged strategies to drive economic growth towards the achievement of targets outlined in NDS1.

The President said Cabinet's workflow should be more predictable so that Government focuses more on implementation of policies and programmes.

He said under the performance-based contracts system, Cabinet ministers are expected to be more accountable.

He expressed concern over unnecessary travel.

"I have observed a worrisome trend where as ministers, you are now prone to foreign travel, along with your senior officials. This unbecoming culture should stop forthwith," said President Mnangagwa.

The President said Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers will for the first time be incorporated into Cabinet committees due to the critical role they will be playing in the economic development of provinces.

"Following the substantial resource envelop availed for the Devolution and Decentralisation Programme in the 2022 National Budget, visible transformation across the respective provinces, is imperative.

The Office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution has since been strengthened," said the President.

"The thrust is to ensure that the focus of planning and managing implementation of development progressively shifts to provinces and the community levels.

For consistency and greater synergies, Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will be co-opted into some Cabinet Committees."

He said quarterly reports under NDS1 will form a critical part of Government's agenda to ensure that progress is tracked.

The President said Vision 2030 is attainable.

"During this period, our nation has experienced some bitter-sweet moments.

Be that as it is, many successes continue to be scored in our quest to improve the plight of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

Against the backdrop of the signing of Performance Contracts last week; let us increase our work rate towards being a more successful Government.

Individually and collectively, we have a sacred obligation to press on for more, and better results," he said.

"Patriotism and loyalty to our national vision; unflinching commitment and dedication to serving the people of our country; thoroughness in the execution of tasks, among other attributes is what will propel high impact results. We must speak in unison and work with greater synergy.

We are only as strong as the weakest link among us. As such, due attention must be given not only to our strengths but also to our weaknesses over and above the weaker Ministries, Departments and Agencies."

President Mnangagwa said driven mainly by buoyant performance of the mines and minerals sector, the country's economy is expected to grow by around 7,4 percent this year.

He said despite a slow start to the 2021/2022 summer cropping season, there are now enhanced prospects for an overall good season, which will further consolidate national food security.

President Mnangagwa said the country is optimistic for economic recovery as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He encouraged unvaccinated citizens to get vaccinated following the procurement of adequate Covid-19 vaccines to enable the country to achieve herd immunity.

President Mnangagwa said climate change continues to affect the socio-economic landscape while contributing to massive destruction in both rural and urban settlements.

"The number of households in dire need for alternative accommodation has risen as well as infrastructure that needs rehabilitation, following an increase in violent storms and floods.

The Vice-President and Minister of Health and Child Care (Dr Constantino Chiwenga), in his capacity as the Chair of the Enhanced Cabinet Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management, will present the preliminary report on this matter, for the information and decision of Cabinet," said President Mnangagwa.

He said the country needs to redouble its efforts towards guaranteeing adequate electricity supply to all sectors of the economy in order to sustain the momentum of economic recovery and growth.

He said ministries should present before Cabinet how they have advanced towards regional integration during the first quarter of 2022 line with the last Cabinet meeting which was held in December.

"International co-operation agreements will also require attention as we take our engagement and re-engagement programme to new levels.

Our Foreign Missions are expected to work tirelessly to advance our economic diplomacy, including through the identification of niche markets for our diverse range of exports," he said.

President Mnangagwa said the country should advance and safeguard national interests as the continent enters the second year of operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

14 mins ago | 77 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1540 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1234 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1897 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2753 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days