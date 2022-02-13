Latest News Editor's Choice


Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

by Staff reporter
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) yesterday said it has registered 25 603 new voters since the beginning of the mobile voter registration campaign two weeks ago.

Early this year, Zec was caught in the eye of a storm after it said it had registered 2 000 new voters in 2021 despite a massive campaign by political parties and civic society organisations (CSOs) to encourage people to register to vote.

In a statement yesterday, Zec said Harare province had the highest number of new registrants with 7 841, while 1 133 people registered in Matabeleland South province, the least recorded.
The Disability Reform Coalition (DRC) appreciates the great work being done by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) through stakeholder engagements in order to improve electoral processes in the country.

Zec spokesperson Joyce Kazembe told NewsDay that the high number of new registrants was attributed to the accessibility of the mobile voter registration centres.

"Last year, we did not have the mobile registration blitz, hence we recorded a lower number of registrants. Prospective voters were supposed to come to our offices, but in this blitz we have gone closer to the people. Due to distance barriers, some of our centres were inaccessible, but this time, we have established 210 teams throughout the country to ensure that we reach out to even the most remote areas to enable people to register," Kazembe said.

She said Zec expects the figure to rise in the second campaign pencilled for April.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

