Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Court stops relationship with minor

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A CHITUNGWIZA mother has approached the courts seeking a protection order against Tanaka Chikakanwa who is allegedly involved in an affair with her 12-year-old daughter.

The court order sought was granted last Friday by Chitungwiza magistrate Brighton Danana.

The mother told the court that when her daughter was medically examined, there were no signs that she had sexual intercourse with the defendant.

"I am seeking a protection order against Chikakanwa who is involved in a love affair with my 12-year-old daughter and makes her sneak out of the house at midnight," she said.
"My daughter is still young and this affair is diverting her from school work.

I went with her to the hospital for examination but she is still a virgin."

Tanaka, the respondent, told the court that he was no longer dating the minor whom he alleged was actually forcing herself into his life.

"I agree that I was in an affair with a minor, but we are no longer dating. I told her that we cannot continue, but she is in the habit of continuously visiting me at my place in Unit F. At one time she visited me at 11pm. I did not make her to sneak out of her house."

In his ruling Danana said: "You actually committed an offense which could end you in jail. What you're doing is wrong, stop abusing her.

If you continue doing that you will be locked in.

You must not visit or send messages to the 12-year old.

If she comes to you, then run away from her because if you're seen with her you would have violated the order and you will go to jail.

Concentrate on school activities and stop these affairs."

The magistrate also ordered the mother to caution her daughter.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

14 mins ago | 79 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1544 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

4 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1234 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2755 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days