Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has secured international membership with the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) through its Zimbabwe National Convention Bureau.Zimbabwe joins other leading African countries such as Rwanda and South Africa that have UFI accreditation.UFI's main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. It represents around 50 000 industry partners globally.In a statement, ZTA acting chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi said national exhibitions would feature the UFI brand."We are excited about this new international membership with UFI which is the leading global association of the world's trade show organisers, convention bureaus, exhibition centre operators, as well as major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry," he said."More than 913 UFI-approved (international) exhibitions proudly bear the UFI-approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. Zimbabwe will soon be visible on this international platform."Chidzidzi said Zimbabwe continued to endeavour to attract leading exhibitions into the country."This membership will also largely benefit the exhibition industry, such as professional exhibition organisers, exhibition venues and suppliers who are interested in creating more visibility for their businesses on the international platform," he said."The country's tourism membership comes at an opportune time when travel restrictions have been lifted across the globe. This will further support marketing initiatives such as the recently launched Meet In Zim campaign which is meant to spearhead the destination's promotional activities."