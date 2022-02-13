Latest News Editor's Choice


14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
AT least 14 Mutoko villagers have been arrested and charged with murder after they took turns to beat a suspected rapist last week.

The case was reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Nyamapanda under CRB number 18/02/22.

They are charged under section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act chapter 9.23 defined as murder.

Allegations are that on February 5, 2021 at Katena village in Mudzi, the 14 accused persons took turns to beat the now deceased, Bob Gude with open hands and switches all over his body.

The accused persons are Anna Chisaka (48), Sarudzayi Manuel (56), Sheila Muzika (37), Tawanda Tasikani (25), Dennis Kamupira (74), Tafadzwa Muniya (24), Tatenda Wizikamu (29), Ray Smart Banda (29), Sondo Chari (62).

All these are from Katena 1 village under Chief Mukota Mudzi.

Other accused persons are Sekai Kofi (49), Katenda 1 village, Prisca Nyakarenda (22) Katenda village, Gibson Mbaza (21) Katena village Chief Mukota, Mudzi, Farai Katemauswa (50) of Bvumazvipere village, Chief Mukota Mudzi and Delight Kofi of Katema village Mukota Mudzi.

The state outline said the now deceased, Gude was suspected of attempting to rape Sarudzai Manuel who is among the accused persons.

He allegedly unlawfully entered Sarudzai's room while she was asleep at night around 22.00 hours and attempted to rape her.

Gude was caught, beaten up, and he passed on two hours later on the same day.

Magistrate Rumbidzayi Mhandu denied all the accused persons bail.

She remanded them in custody till February 24, 2022. Mhandu advised them to seek bail at the High Court.

Chipo Munemero prosecuted.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

