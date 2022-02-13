Form 6 student charged for arson

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Form 6 student was convicted of arson and theft by Mbare Magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini yesterday.Vhitorini sentenced Diana Maphosa (20) to a wholly suspended 36 months for the two counts of arson on condition she does not commit a similar offence in the next three years.The complainant in the matter is Kudakwashe Mushumbira who was in a relationship with Maphosa.Allegations are that, on February 13 of 2022 in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, Maphosa went to the complainant's residence and stole a Samsung tablet, O, A level, birth and university certificates belonging to the complainant.She then set fire in the complainant's room and ran away.Investigations on the matter led to the arrest of Maphosa.In her defence, Maphosa said she committed the offence to spite Mushumbira for taking away her virginity and dumping her.