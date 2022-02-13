Mutare mayor to be elected next month

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ACTING Mutare mayor Farai Bhiza yesterday said a new mayor for the city will be elected next month to replace former mayor Blessing Tandi who was recalled by the MDC-T.Acting town clerk Blessing Chafesuka confirmed the recall yesterday."I can confirm the recall of former mayor Blessing Tandi as he has ceased to be a member of the MDC-T, and as the norm his deputy Farai Bhiza is now the acting mayor," Chafesuka said.Bhiza said he will call for a special full council meeting in the next 30 days to elect a substantive mayor for the city."I am the acting mayor, and I will soon call for a special full council meeting in the next 30 days to elect a new substantive mayor.If I fail to do so, councillors can call for a full council meeting as stipulated by the Urban Councils Act," he said.Bhiza said it is pivotal to also appoint a new town clerk for the city to ensure good service delivery.Mutare has 11 remaining councillors.Seven council wards are up for grabs during the forthcoming March 26 by-elections.