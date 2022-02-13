Latest News Editor's Choice


Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

by Staff reporter
POLICE in Bulawayo have impounded a 10-tonne truck found laden with stolen Pfumvudza/Intwasa fertilizers, which were set for distribution to urban farmers in Emganwini constituency.

This was confirmed by Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday.

He said 157x50kg bags of fertilizer were recovered after a tip-off.

"When the police intercepted and stopped the truck, bags of fertilizers and eight bags of clothes suspected to be from Botswana were found," Ncube said.

He said Bigboy Mwenga (32) from Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza, was arrested in connection with the fertilizer on February 11 at 5pm.

He said Mwenga's vehicle had been impounded, while the suspect refused to disclose the name of the person who gave him the fertilizer.

Meanwhile, police yesterday launched an operation targeting illegal gambling slot machines to prevent unregistered casino operators from flourishing.

The operation was launched at Morris Depot in Harare yesterday.

The campaign was attended by senior police officers and officials from the Lotteries and Gaming Board, Bookmakers Association and the Casino Association.

Malvin Ndlovu, an official from the Casino Association, expressed concern over a rise in money-laundering and illegal gambling crimes, as well as the prevalence of drugs at illegal gambling hubs.

"We need to stop illegal gamblers by reporting them to the police," he said.

Lotteries and Gaming Board interim secretary Misheck Pachipano said illegal gamblers should be brought to book no matter their social status.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

