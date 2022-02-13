Zimbabwe secures global association membership

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) has secured international membership with the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) through its Zimbabwe National Convention Bureau.This was after ZTA made remarkable strides in promoting meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).Zimbabwe joins other leading African countries on this picturesque global stage, which include Rwanda and South Africa that have UFI exhibition accreditation.UFI's main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. It represents around 50 000 exhibition industry partners globally.In a statement, ZTA acting chief executive officer Givemore Chidzidzi said: "We are excited about this new international membership with UFI which is the leading global association of the world's tradeshow organisers, convention bureaus, exhibition centre operators, as well as major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry."More than 913 UFI approved (international) exhibitions proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. Zimbabwe will soon be visible on this international platform."He said Zimbabwe's membership was endorsed by over 77 associate members (also referred to as partners of the industry) representing different countries the world over."Such is testimony to the confidence in our destination in line with our National Tourism and Growth Recovery Strategy. The MICE industry which has been identified as key in tourism recovery thrives on international memberships as these give access to international events that can be attracted into the destination, translating into international arrivals."Chidzidzi said UFI continues to bring together destinations through various dialogues and interactive regional chapter sessions."The platforms for engagements and collaborations are plentiful for members of UFI as re-engagements are key to reviving our tourism sector following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This membership will also largely benefit the exhibition industry, such as professional exhibition organisers, and exhibition venues and suppliers who are interested in creating more visibility for their businesses on the international platform."Chidzidzi said Zimbabwe has continued to make efforts in attracting leading exhibitions into the country."The country's tourism membership comes at an opportune time when travel restrictions have been lifted across the globe. This will further support marketing initiatives such as the recently launched Meet In Zim campaign which is meant to spearhead the destination's promotional activities.