School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SCHOOL heads yesterday said they had approached the High Court to challenge the suspension of all educators who have not been reporting for work citing incapacitation.Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said the challenge had already been filed at the High Court."The matter will be heard tomorrow (today) before High Court judge Justice Fatima Chakapamambo Maxwell," Masaraure said.Zimbabwe Union of School Heads secretary-general Munyaradzi Majoni told NewsDay that headmasters and teachers were also being constantly victimised by the Primary and Secondary Education ministry.Majoni said five school heads in the Midlands and Mashonaland West provinces had been served with suspension letters.Last week, Primary and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu threatened to suspend all headmasters and teachers that were not reporting for duty.This was after school heads joined teachers who declared incapacitation, while demanding pre-October 2018 salary of US$540."We have received threats from the education ministry. This should not be the case since our grievances are directed to the Public Service ministry, who is our employer," Majoni said."Even if they victimise school heads, it remains unfair because we are not the ones who instructed teachers to go on strike. We have received information to the effect that they have decided to suspend some of our members and we will be challenging this in court."We are surprised at the lack of sincerity on the part of the employer because clearly these suspensions should not have been done at a time when salary negotiations are said to be in progress. We believe the suspensions are illegal and our competent courts will surely overturn them."However, Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro denied allegations that the ministry was threatening school heads and teachers."Our ministry provides inclusive, relevant and quality education for all Zimbabweans. We certainly do not provide threats," he said.