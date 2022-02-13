Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A 20-YEAR-OLD Harare woman was yesterday convicted of arson and theft by Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini.

Vhitorini sentenced Diana Maphosa to a wholly suspended 36 months for two counts of arson on condition she does not commit a similar offence in the next three years.

The complainant in the matter was Kudakwashe Mushumbira who was in a relationship with Maphosa.

Allegations were that on February 13, 2022 in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, Maphosa went to the complainant's residence and stole a Samsung tablet, Ordinary, Advanced Level, birth and university certificates belonging to him.

She then set the complainant's bedroom on fire and ran away. Investigations led to her arrest.

In her defence, Maphosa said she committed the offence to spite Mushumbira for ignoring her Valentine's Day messages.

In an unrelated case, Milton Murairwa (32) appeared before Mbare magistrate Rangarirayi Gakanje facing a domestic violence charge.

Allegations are that on February 11, 2022 and at Retreat Farm, Waterfalls, Harare, Murairwa severely assaulted his wife Marlyn Fred Adam after she refused to give him some money.

He was granted $5 000 bail.

Tatenda Furaijo appeared for the State.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

