Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Mashonaland East province has been rocked by a scandal after money raised to purchase a state-of-the-art public address (PA) system allegedly went missing.

Sources told NewsDay that congregants had contributed close to US$2 500 for the project before the money was allegedly stolen from the church's provincial coffers in Marondera.

The matter was reported at Marondera Central Police Station under CR16/01/22.

According to a notice released by the church's provincial secretary one G Dabga, a committee has been set up to investigate the case.

"This serves to formally notify you that we experienced an unlawful entry at our Mash East provincial office, which was reported to the police on January 3, 2022 and we lost funds that had been collected for the provincial PA system project.

"The case is still under investigation by the Marondera CID. The provincial board set up an internal investigating team which carried out its mandate and has since submitted its findings and recommendations," the notice read.

It is reported that on January 3 at around 7pm, a caretaker,  who was doing routine checks, discovered that the door to one of the church offices was open.

He informed authorities who realised that the money, which was being kept in a drawer, was missing, while other valuables such as computers and laptops were left intact.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

16 mins ago | 91 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1568 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

4 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1238 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2764 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 744 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days