Govt lifts maize import ban

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT yesterday reopened all borders and lifted the ban on maize and wheat imports that was effected after the country registered a bumper maize.Land borders were closed over COVID-19 fears except for cargo transport, returning citizens and other authorised persons.Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said all persons entering Zimbabwe should present a negative COVID-19 test."All ports of entry have been opened," she said."All persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and be fully vaccinated. Those with a booster shots have an entry advantage."The announcement comes after government recently relaxed COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and opened schools.Mutsvangwa said the wheat and maize import ban had also been lifted.Government was issuing import permits for maize and maize meal on the online permit application system and all millers were buying maize directly from the Grain Marketing Board.All import permits issued before this announcement will expire on May 31, 2021, Mutsvangwa added.