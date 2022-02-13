Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO Labour Court judge president Mercy Moya-Matshanga last Friday ordered Innscor Africa Limited and Innscor Africa Bread Company Zimbabwe to pay the company's former southern region sales and marketing manager Paul Chimboya $43 000 as compensation following his unfair dismissal in 2017.

Chimboya was fired on December 27, 2017 on allegations of sabotaging the company by circulating a letter deemed offensive to the firm.

In his judgment, Moya-Matshanga ordered the company to pay him notice of pay plus interest at the rate of 5% per annum.

"It is ordered that the total payable is $43 312,50 real-time gross settlement. Respondent is ordered to pay this amount upon the receipt of this order. Applicant is ordered to pay the costs," Moya-Matshanga ordered.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
