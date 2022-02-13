Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF candidate for Gokwe Central constituency, Daveson Masvisvi has promised to give the Midlands town a facelift, complete with cotton weaving plants to create jobs for the locals.Masvisvi said this yesterday at a campaign rally ahead of the March 26 by-elections.Gokwe produces 52% of the country's cotton, yet it does not have spinning and weaving plants."We must have our own ginneries, spinning and weaving plants here, so that there is job creation and employment opportunities," Masvisvi said.The Gokwe Central seat fell vacant following the elevation of Victor Matemadanda to Zimbabwe's ambassador to Mozambique.Masvisvi will battle it out with Edward Vakai of the MDC-T and Lisias Mutegwe of Citizens Coalition for Change.Gokwe centre faces perennial water shortages, among a myriad of other problems.Masvisvi promised to drill boreholes in urban and rural wards in Gokwe."Boreholes are temporary programmes as we seek long-term plans to ensure that there are improved water supplies in the town," he said.Perennial water challenges in Gokwe have forced several residents to turn to pit latrines."There is no sewage system in Gokwe. Almost every household has a pit latrine, yards are now full of disused pit latrines and that has been caused by the perennial water challenges. One of my priority areas is to establish a long-term solution for the water challenges. Once we address the water challenge, we are going to achieve a lot of things," he said.The aspiring MP promised to use CDF to improve the road infrastructure, construct secondary schools and clinics.Gokwe Mafungautsi constituency candidate, Tawanda Karikoga (Zanu-PF) urged residents to vote peacefully.