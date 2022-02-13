Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF activist Sybeth Msengezi has accused former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) boss Goodson Nguni of threatening him to drop his court challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascendancy to power in the ruling party.

Msengezi recently came into the limelight after challenging Mnangagwa's ascendancy to the party presidency following the November 2017 coup that deposed long-time ruler, the late former President Robert Mugabe.

Msengezi alleged that Nguni was scaring him so that he drops the court case.

"Meet Goodson Nguni, the useless former Zacc boss. In his bid to bootlick ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa) thinks he can scare me into withdrawing my court application. I am not afraid of runaway criminals and thieves," Msengezi said yesterday.

Nguni told NewsDay that he never threatened Msengezi.

"How does Msengezi say that I am scaring him? I do not know him, I have never met him. I have never seen him and I have never spoken to him. I do not even know how to get hold of him now," Nguni said.

"He has lawyers and how did I get in touch with him? If I had threatened him, he should have advised his lawyers, but I have not done that. He is trying to withdraw the case by saying I threatened him. I do not want him to withdraw the case. Neither have I asked him to withdraw the case. I want him to come to court and tell the court that he lied under oath. That is where I will expose him for the lies that he has made. He lied so that he could make a stupid application which has no basis."

Nguni also claimed that Msengezi's lawyers were using fake affidavits in court as he had already skipped the country.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

