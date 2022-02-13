Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate for Goromonzi West constituency Asan Kaunda (30) and his two co-accused appeared in court yesterday facing 35 counts of unlawful entry and theft of property worth $1,6 million.

Kaunda, who was being represented by Tatenda Ndhlovu is being charged together with Jeffrey Harurapwi (21) and Peace Musekiwa (20).

The State alleges that on August 21, 2020 at around 10pm, Harurapwi and Musekiwa connived to steal from a house in Ruwa.

Kaunda then reported the matter posing as a complainant after he and his accomplices broke into the house and stole several goods.

On December 1, 2021 and February 3, 2022, Kaunda and his accomplices stole from Joseph Danger's house in Ruwa after using an unknown object to force open a door.

This was followed by several other housebreaking cases in January this year, where they got away with cellphones, cash, television sets, blankets and several other items.

They were later arrested, but escaped from lawful custody before their re-arrest in Mhondoro where they were found selling some of the stolen goods.

Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda yesterday remanded the matter to today for bail application.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

16 mins ago | 96 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1580 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

4 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1242 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2768 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days