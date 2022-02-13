Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
AFTER having defied her party by refusing to step down as Masvingo Urban Ward 4 candidate, Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC)'s Thokozile Muchuchuti has gone a step further, launching a massive campaign ahead of the March 26 by-election.

Muchuchuti, who filed nomination papers together with Aleck Tabe under the Nelson Chamisa-led party, was told to stand down for Tabe, but vehemently refused to do so.

She has started distributing hundreds of fliers and pasting campaign posters bearing her picture with CCC colours on walls at shopping centres and other strategic positions.

Contacted for comment, she told NewZimbabwe.com that she was just campaigning as any candidate would.

"As you know, when I was told to step down I refused; so I am just campaigning as one of the candidates under a CCC party ticket," Muchuchuti said.

Sources also told this publication that the CCC leadership has in recent days threatened to fire her from the party if she continued to defy orders but she has remained adamant.

It has also been alleged that Tabe has some sympathisers among the party's top brass who are backing her candidature.

CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostalos Siziba said they had given the provincial leadership the prerogative to resolve the issue but promised to look into the matter.

"I will have to find out about those allegations, but we gave jurisdiction to provinces so that we avoid getting down to the provinces. Get in touch with the chairperson while I also check from this end what's happening there," Siziba said.

Provincial chairperson, Senator Misheck Marava was not answering calls on his mobile phone.

If a solution is not found up until by-elections date, the party risks losing the seat to Zanu-PF which is itching to win the urban vote.

After MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora recalled four Masvingo Urban councillors, both the opposition and ruling party were left with three councillors apiece.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

16 mins ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 446 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1586 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

4 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1242 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

6 hrs ago | 2768 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days