Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Striking teachers' resilience shocks Mnangagwa's government

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
CABINET was on Tuesday shocked by striking teachers' disregard for its threats to suspend them and their decision to continue on industrial action since schools opened on February 7.

Speaking to journalists after Cabinet's first sitting in 2022, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said education minister Evelyn Ndlovu had been instructed to ‘take stern action' against protesting teachers to end the ongoing crisis.

Teachers are demanding a US$540 salary, better working conditions and a better Covid-19 allowance.

Their demands were last week met with threats of a three months suspension with no pay for all engaged in the strike. This was soon after they had rubbished a 20% salary hike and US$25 Covid-19 hike dangled as part of government's lucrative package.

"Cabinet noted with dismay the reported absenteeism by some teachers and Headmasters," said Mutsvangwa.

"Of particular concern, is the alleged barring of some teachers from attending to their work as well as attendance by some teachers without delivering lessons.

"The minister of primary and secondary education has been instructed to take stern action in consultation with the chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC)and the ministers of higher and tertiary education and Public Service, an appropriate statement on the matter will be issued by the Minister soonest."

As Mutsvangwa announced an impending clampdown on the incapacitated teachers to journalists, the Progressive Teachers union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) was commending teachers for their resilience.

"The PTUZ would like to commend every member who is participating in the current show of incapacitation, which for the first time has included even school heads, and informally, almost the whole chain of command of the Ministry," said PTUZ secretary general Takavafira Zhou.

"The action was proposed by FOZEU on 1 February, with others reacting by seeming to join the incapacitation, as they usually do. On Friday, the usurpers of the Apex Council reached an agreement with government to go back to work, which we disagreed with as FOZEU on Sunday.

"While the government expected us to troop back to work, teachers have been adamant that the offer falls far short of their expectations under the economic circumstances."

Over 90% of the country's teachers in public schools are said to not have been reporting for work in the past week.

The few reporting for duty are not conducting lessons, a situation that has left the country's education sector in limbo as both government and teachers maintain their demands and offers respectably.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Teachers who do not report for work on 22 February will be fired'

17 mins ago | 99 Views

BREAKING: Break in at Prophet Chiza's church...TVs, money, cameras stolen

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Contents of the Welshman Ncube - Thokozani Khupe meeting revealed

2 hrs ago | 1588 Views

'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

3 hrs ago | 465 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma loses arms deal court case

3 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Khupe edging closer to joining Chamisa's party

3 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Chamisa's CCC distances itself from Thokozani Khupe -Welshman Ncube meeting

4 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Lawyers press registrar general over failure to issue ID cards

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tsvangirai wanted Mthuli Ncube to be RBZ Governor

4 hrs ago | 1242 Views

#OperationDudula to shut down all South Africa police stations

5 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Zanu-PF plans to sabotage CCC Star rally

6 hrs ago | 1906 Views

CCC candidate launches campaign trail

6 hrs ago | 746 Views

'Chamisa has infiltrated Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP up for unlawful entry, theft

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

Ministers splashing on foreign trips, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 758 Views

Mnangagwa challenger receives threats

6 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zanu-PF candidate pledges Gokwe facelift

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Fired Innscor employee to receive $43k compensation

6 hrs ago | 618 Views

Govt lifts maize import ban

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

US$2 500 disappears from AFM church coffers

6 hrs ago | 476 Views

Woman torches ex-boyfriend's bedroom over Valentine snub

6 hrs ago | 463 Views

School heads, teachers approach High Court over suspension

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Mthulisi Ncube urged to release devolution funds to local authorities

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare residents petition minister over Chinese quarry miner

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

'Mnangagwa's radical policy shift blew away US$500m potential revenue'

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe secures global association membership

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Re-tender Egodini Mall project'

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Police recover stolen Intwasa fertilizer

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Catholic priest caught in love triangle

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mutare mayor to be elected next month

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Form 6 student charged for arson

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

14 villagers accused of murdering rapist

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe secures international exhibition membership

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Court stops relationship with minor

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC squeals over govt clampdown

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zec registers 25 000 voters in 2 weeks

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa bans unnecessary international travel by ministers

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Girls abused, blinded by gifts'

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Bosso 'gag' players

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Condom distribution blitz in Bulawayo suburbs

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Borders reopen for the fully vaccinated

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa to mend fences with EU

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

CCC: Old wine in old wineskins

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man fatally assaults father with hammer

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Independent tribunal for Mafume

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

CCC youths unleash violence

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chamisa's party shows true colours

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

$1,5bn released for roads rehab

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF Councillor evicts brother from family home for chanting Chamisa slogan

6 hrs ago | 173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days