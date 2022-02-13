Latest News Editor's Choice


Caps United see green shoots

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Caps United players are happy with their performance against Black Rhinos despite dropping two points.

They led in the match for about 80 minutes, only to share the spoils in the end.

The Green Machine badly needed a win, having gone into the match with just two points to their name from as many matches.

However, considering their poor preparations ahead of the match due to a training boycott, they were pleased with their performance, but not necessarily the result.

Captain Phineas Bhamusi told NewsDay Sport that the team would try and build on that performance so as to improve the results.

"We're not happy with the result in Mutare as a team because we had set ourselves a target of winning this match. We badly needed a win after collecting just two points in the last two matches," he said.

"It was unfortunate we conceded at the end. But we are encouraged as a team because we put up a decent performance. We had a good game though there is room for improvement. We look forward to the next match."

Caps United play Ngezi in their next match, where they will be looking for good performance against a side that fancies its chances of winning the league title.

Ngezi unveiled five new signing, among them former Caps United defender Carlos Mavhurume, whom they snapped up as the Green Machine struggled to raise funds for signing-on fees and salary areas.

The platinum miners also brought in striker Delic Murimba from Triangle, with defender Tapiwa Sibanda joining from Cranborne Bullets as well as Last Jesi, who has returned from Sudan, where he was playing for Al Hilal.

Young Takunda Benhura has been promoted from the juniors.

The Green Machine recruited a number of veterans and in their ranks now is Devon Chafa, coming in from Ngezi.

They also signed former FC Platinum striker Rodwell Chinyengetere, defender Denis Dauda and William Manondo arriving from Harare City.

Manondo has scored Caps United's only goal so far this season and coach Lloyd Chitembwe will be looking to tap into the vast experience in his ranks to push a league title.

Their opponents at the weekend, Ngezi, have so far dropped two points from three matches and they will be looking to win as they resume their campaign following the Africa Cup of Nations finals-induced break.

Matches
Saturday: FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve), Yadah v Black Rhinos (Baobab)

Sunday: Highlanders v Whawha (Barbourfields), Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium), Craneborne Bullets v Zpc Kariba (Baobab), Tenax v Bulawayo City (Sakubva), Triangle v Harare City (Gibbo)

Monday: Caps United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium)

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

