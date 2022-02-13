Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCZ slams 'record breaking' super-profits in sea of poverty

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) yesterday slammed business for abetting hardships, saying a significant number of firms accessing cheap foreign currency at the auction market were indexing prices at black market rates.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya last week said the auction system paid out US$1,97 billion to companies seeking foreign currency in 2021.

He said the auction system managed to calm market jitters during the period, as this amount represented 30% of foreign payments processed by banks.

In the past week, the Zimbabwe dollar has been trading at US$1:$118 on the official market, compared to US$1:$240 on the punitive black market.

This means companies accessing foreign currency on the official market are buying it at half the price those purchasing from the black market are paying.

Consumers want this difference to be reflected in prices.

In remarks made during a post monetary policy statement (MPS) discussion organised by the Zimbabwe Independent and the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe, CCZ acting executive director, Rosemary Mpofu said the RBZ's intervention had been barely felt by consumers due to market manipulation by manufacturers.

"We have noted with concern and we have complained to authorities including the RBZ that most manufacturers have been accessing foreign currency from the auction system but as consumers we are not benefiting," Mpofu told the webinar.

"We continue to see prices going up using the parallel market rate. We are seeing that in a lot of products particularly food and other commodities, governor. We ask you to engage to make sure that whoever is given foreign currency on the auction system should also reflect that in their prices," noted Mpofu.

She demanded that businesses should charge prices that reflect their costs.

"We need to see manufacturers who are responsible because for goodness sake the world over no company is making profits as huge as those that are being made in Zimbabwe," the CCZ chief said.

The RBZ chief announced in the February 2022 MPS that he would continue whittling down reserve money to bring inflation under control.

His hawkish monetary policy stance has helped push inflation down from 837,53% in July 2020 to 60,61%.

But Mpofu said the annual inflation rate was not decelerating at a pace that brought relief to consumers.

"Of concern is fuel and bread among other basic goods prices, which have increased in the past few weeks. As consumers we still continue to suffer. We are saying if inflation could go down a little bit faster than what it is today, that will be the language that consumers understand. We thank you for the effort but we think inflation should go down a lot more faster than what it is now because prices continue to bite consumers and a lot of consumers are not getting enough on the table," she said.

She demanded explanations from manufacturers as to why they were charging extortionate prices when they were accessing cheap forex.

She said the breadbasket had almost trebled from just over $25 000 in January last year to more than $73 000 currently, an indication of the devastating impact of inflation.

Mpofu's remarks come hard on the heels of teacher's relentless pressure to have a salary hike as their earnings have been eroded by inflation.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the poverty datum line for January stood at $42 475.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #CCZ, #Poverty, #Profits

Comments


Must Read

New appointments - as Union continues to breakdown gender stereotypes in mining sector

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZANU PF councillors in dubious land allocation

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chamisa yet to be briefed after Khupe, Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Mnangagwa offers rural workers free bus rides

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mujuru in messy company ownership dispute

3 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims by-elections will be rigged

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

US to follow Zimbabwe's March 26 by-elections preparations, campaigns

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Motorist sues minister, police over vandalised vehicle

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

'Zec inconsistent on law application'

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Caps United see green shoots

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Blanket suspension of teachers moronic

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt to replace striking teachers with college graduates

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mugodhi sect factional wars turn nasty

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Beitbridge residents demand govt intervention in Zinwa standoff

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

CCC takes aim at Zec

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Reopening of borders will reduce illegal immigration, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling water

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Parliament speaker confirms Khupe's recall from parliament

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims that Zec brewing instability

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Interpol lists sixteen Zimbabweans as missing

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

SA govt tackles violence against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Pupils idle as teachers stage sit-ins

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Border officials ready for busy season

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Teachers, tutors cash in on extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF MPs urged to toe party-line

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Stakeholders welcome reopening of borders

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Awol teachers considered resigned, says PSC

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Sikhala is our strategic placement, claims MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

ZIMRA stalls change of vehicle ownership

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition parties diverting issues'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Fuel truck driver arrested

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tendai Savanhu's widow in property ownership wrangle

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

NetOne rewards loyal customers

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Drones to monitor Zimbabwe's borders

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mutare begins door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa chides his corrupt officials looting gold

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections: 'Let's go Brandon' is watching

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

National payments reach trillions amid echoes of 2008

15 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mnangagwa blames UK for teachers strike

15 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 55 years for robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 1021 Views

3 killed after 2 VW Golf vehicles driven by friends collide in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$

15 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube arrives in Brussels

15 hrs ago | 832 Views

Where wildlife produces its own managers

20 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 1277 Views

The so-called main opposition is the instigator of voter apathy in so many ways

20 hrs ago | 471 Views

CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

The magic innovation CCC needs to kick out Zanu

20 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

21 hrs ago | 1542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days