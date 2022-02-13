Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zec inconsistent on law application'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A REPORT by the Citizen in Action Southern Africa (CIASA) has shown that Zimbabweans are increasingly losing confidence in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) over its management of electoral processes.

The report titled Capturing the Judiciary: Reality or Phantom, which was released last Friday, said Zec has been selectively applying its powers, which has resulted in the public doubting its capacity to produce indisputable polls.

In the report, CIASA analyses the recent ruling by the High Court, which reversed a ruling on the cancellation of constituency vacancies made by the same court and saw Zec setting a new date for nominations for six vacant seats in Harare East, Mbizo, Kambuzuma, Nkulumane, Pumula and Mutasa South.

The seats fell vacant after the recall of People's Democratic Party (PDP) members Harare East, Mbizo, Kambuzuma, Nkulumane, Pumula and Mutasa South. by the said party.

"The case on Zec's independence is largely built on the basis that they require the Justice minister (Ziyambi Ziyambi) to approve or facilitate their law-making function, without which they cannot directly interface with the Parliament of Zimbabwe for law-making purposes," CIASA said in the report.

"In a statement announcing the cancellation of nomination courts seating for the six PDP constituencies, Zec chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana, stated that: ‘The proclamation calling for by-elections issued by the President in terms of Statutory Instrument 1 of 2022 on January 6, 2022 is accordingly amended.'

"This by all means confirms the long-held suspicion that Zec's insistence on limited law-making functions is, therefore, selectively applied. This is concretised by the fact that a day later, after another court ruling, Zec turned around and said it needed to check the legal feasibility of reopening nomination court which they did nevertheless."

CIASA said political players and the general public had lost confidence in Zec's capacity to deliver free, fair and credible elections since the disputed 2018 elections.
As the country is geared towards the March 26 by-elections and the 2023 polls, there is increased demand among civic society and political parties for Zec to be more transparent in handling electoral processes.

"Trust in Zec depends on how open the electoral body is to the public," Zimbabwe Election Support Network chairperson Andrew Makoni said.

"The more open Zec becomes, the more it gains public trust. Zec, therefore, should strive to improve its accountability and transparency on its functions to regain public confidence in its operations. It must be willing to understand from the public itself why it is losing confidence in it, for it to be able to address their concerns."

Election Resource Centre legal and advocacy officer Takunda Tsunga said: "The loss of public confidence in the electoral commission and election management is a sign of the breakdown in the citizen-state relationship. This is a result of the disputed 2018 harmonised elections and failure to address the issues that brought about those disputes including implementation of necessary reforms to boost confidence."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #ZEC, #Law, #Application

Comments


Must Read

New appointments - as Union continues to breakdown gender stereotypes in mining sector

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

ZANU PF councillors in dubious land allocation

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chamisa yet to be briefed after Khupe, Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Mnangagwa offers rural workers free bus rides

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

Mujuru in messy company ownership dispute

3 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims by-elections will be rigged

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

US to follow Zimbabwe's March 26 by-elections preparations, campaigns

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Motorist sues minister, police over vandalised vehicle

3 hrs ago | 407 Views

CCZ slams 'record breaking' super-profits in sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Caps United see green shoots

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Blanket suspension of teachers moronic

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Govt to replace striking teachers with college graduates

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mugodhi sect factional wars turn nasty

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Beitbridge residents demand govt intervention in Zinwa standoff

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

CCC takes aim at Zec

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Reopening of borders will reduce illegal immigration, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling water

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Parliament speaker confirms Khupe's recall from parliament

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims that Zec brewing instability

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Interpol lists sixteen Zimbabweans as missing

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

SA govt tackles violence against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Pupils idle as teachers stage sit-ins

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Border officials ready for busy season

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Teachers, tutors cash in on extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF MPs urged to toe party-line

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Stakeholders welcome reopening of borders

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Awol teachers considered resigned, says PSC

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Sikhala is our strategic placement, claims MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 420 Views

ZIMRA stalls change of vehicle ownership

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition parties diverting issues'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Fuel truck driver arrested

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tendai Savanhu's widow in property ownership wrangle

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

NetOne rewards loyal customers

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Drones to monitor Zimbabwe's borders

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mutare begins door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa chides his corrupt officials looting gold

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections: 'Let's go Brandon' is watching

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

National payments reach trillions amid echoes of 2008

15 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mnangagwa blames UK for teachers strike

15 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 55 years for robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 1021 Views

3 killed after 2 VW Golf vehicles driven by friends collide in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$

15 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube arrives in Brussels

15 hrs ago | 832 Views

Where wildlife produces its own managers

20 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 1277 Views

The so-called main opposition is the instigator of voter apathy in so many ways

20 hrs ago | 471 Views

CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

The magic innovation CCC needs to kick out Zanu

20 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

21 hrs ago | 1542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days