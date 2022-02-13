Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

US to follow Zimbabwe's March 26 by-elections preparations, campaigns

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
UNITED States chargé d'affaires Thomas Hastings yesterday said his country would keenly follow Zimbabwe's March 26 by-elections including the preparations and campaigns.

Hastings yesterday paid a courtesy call to the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda where he told journalists after a closed door meeting at UNITED States that the by-elections were pivotal for the promotion of democracy.

"My government is pleased that the by-elections are now going to take place. They were delayed for quite some time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are pleased to see that they are taking place. Democratic conditions of free and fair elections are a key priority for governments all over the world," Hastings said.

"We are watching very closely how these elections will be conducted — not just on election day, but the preparations, issues of a level playing-field and everything about the democratic situation leading to an election is a priority to us," he said.

Recently, the US embassy said it would start listing a number of requirements that benchmark the holding of free and fair elections to strengthen the integrity of Zimbabwe's polls.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Elections, #Campaign

Comments


Must Read

New appointments - as Union continues to breakdown gender stereotypes in mining sector

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

ZANU PF councillors in dubious land allocation

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Chamisa yet to be briefed after Khupe, Ncube meeting

3 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mnangagwa offers rural workers free bus rides

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Mujuru in messy company ownership dispute

3 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims by-elections will be rigged

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

Motorist sues minister, police over vandalised vehicle

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Zec inconsistent on law application'

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

CCZ slams 'record breaking' super-profits in sea of poverty

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Caps United see green shoots

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Blanket suspension of teachers moronic

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Govt to replace striking teachers with college graduates

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mugodhi sect factional wars turn nasty

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Beitbridge residents demand govt intervention in Zinwa standoff

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

CCC takes aim at Zec

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Reopening of borders will reduce illegal immigration, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling water

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Parliament speaker confirms Khupe's recall from parliament

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Chamisa's CCC claims that Zec brewing instability

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Interpol lists sixteen Zimbabweans as missing

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

SA govt tackles violence against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Pupils idle as teachers stage sit-ins

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Border officials ready for busy season

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Teachers, tutors cash in on extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF MPs urged to toe party-line

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Stakeholders welcome reopening of borders

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Awol teachers considered resigned, says PSC

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Sikhala is our strategic placement, claims MDC-T

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

ZIMRA stalls change of vehicle ownership

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Zimbabwe opposition parties diverting issues'

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Fuel truck driver arrested

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Tendai Savanhu's widow in property ownership wrangle

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

NetOne rewards loyal customers

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Drones to monitor Zimbabwe's borders

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mutare begins door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa chides his corrupt officials looting gold

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe by-elections: 'Let's go Brandon' is watching

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

National payments reach trillions amid echoes of 2008

15 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mnangagwa blames UK for teachers strike

15 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 55 years for robbery spree

15 hrs ago | 1021 Views

3 killed after 2 VW Golf vehicles driven by friends collide in Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$

15 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube arrives in Brussels

15 hrs ago | 832 Views

Where wildlife produces its own managers

20 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 1277 Views

The so-called main opposition is the instigator of voter apathy in so many ways

20 hrs ago | 472 Views

CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

The magic innovation CCC needs to kick out Zanu

20 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's palace to have its water disconnected

21 hrs ago | 1542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days