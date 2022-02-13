Bogus CIO driver in court

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A bogus Central Intelligence Organisation officer who misrepresented to an unknown complainant that he is President Emmerson Mnangagwa's driver while demanding money under the pretext that he would give it to the Head of State to facilitate a favourable court judgement in a case the complainant was involved in appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court today.Prince Ndawana (40) was facing fraud charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda.The court heard that Ndawana allegedly misrepresented to Thabo Enock Ndhlovu after the complainant saw him while standing next to President Mnangagwa's vehicle known as "Zim 1".Ndawana, who is also facing impersonation was remanded to tomorrow for bail application.Allegations are that on the date unknown to the prosecutor but during the month of July 2021, the complainant was introduced to the accused person by a friend, Edward Ruzvidzo.It is alleged that the complainant sought for assistance from the accused person to obtain a land issue court judgement faster since it was taking long to be delivered.The accused person then stated that he was a member of Central Intelligence Organisation in B7 Department and a driver to the president saying he could do that for him.Ndawana then demanded US$800-00 for the process and he was given the money on that day.In August 2021, the accused went to the complainant demanding another US$450-00 saying that the money he was given previously was not enough for the process.It is alleged after being given the money, the accused disappeared.The total value defrauded is US$1 350 and nothing was recovered.