Chiwenga mourns senior army officer

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has sent a condolence message to the Mandizvidza family following the death of Lieutenant Colonel Israel Mandizvidza.Lt Col Mandizvidza died at West End Hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.In a statement, Acting President Chiwenga described him as a dedicated officer who served the country with distinction."Lt Col Israel Mandizvidza was a dedicated, loyal and patriotic officer who served in my office with unparalleled diligence as a Deputy Director," he said."Israel was a versatile officer with an agile mind and disposition."By and large, he combined his rich military and academic background in the discharge of his duties. He paid meticulous attention to detail, a feat that made his work stand out among his peers and superiors. The void he has left will be difficult to fill."On behalf of the office and my behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his spouse Lister, children Tanatswa Ronia and Tavonga Gideon; the Mandizvidza family and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces on this sad loss. May you be comforted by the knowledge that he is now resting in a better place."Lt Col Mandizvidza was attested in the Zimbabwe National Army on January 1, 1995 as an Officer Cadet.He rose through the ranks to Lieutenant Colonel.He was a holder of a BSC Honours Degree in Geo-Spatial Intelligence attained from the University of Zimbabwe, among other qualifications.