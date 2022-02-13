Bosso players must shoulder blame

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS head coach Mandla Mpofu says his players must also take responsibility for the side's failure to produce results.Daggers are already out for Mpofu, who has failed to register a league win in three attempts.He is fully aware there is no excuse for failing to beat Whawha at Barbourfields Stadium Sunday.It is a make or break encounter for Mpofu, who is going through a rough patch as his team is yet to find the target in the league.Talk of whether he is the right man for the Bosso job continues unabated.Bosso have lost two games and drawn once and find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the league table.They lost 2-0 away to Black Rhinos in the opening match before holding Ngezi Platinum Stars to a goalless draw at Barbourfields Stadium.Their third league game ended in a 1-0 away loss to Manica Diamonds.Despite investing in new talent in the transfer window, things look grim for the club as pressure mounts on Mpofu to start delivering."We started badly, but those games are now history.We will not play them again.Our main focus and energy is being channeled towards Whawha and making sure that we get three points.It's still early days in the league, but we must get three points on Sunday and make our fans happy," said Mpofu."We have done our part as the technical team to make sure that we sharpen the team and make sure that they go onto the field every match day to get results.I feel it's high time these boys also take responsibility for the failure to bring results."We always go there and do everything in our power to make sure that we win games.We are all here to win.Of course, this is football, sometimes you don't win, but we want to win and make Highlanders fans happy."His sentiments were echoed by vice-captain Peter Muduhwa, who said there is a need for a drastic improvement."Highlanders is a big club and we need to pull up our socks.It's not about the strikers, but it's about us as a team failing to produce results.When we lose we lose as a team.It's not the strikers that lose.We have to improve as a team, starting with the next game," said Muduhwa.The defender said he had put his unsuccessful stay in Tanzania behind him and is focused on producing results at Highlanders."I really do not want to focus on the past.l am at Highlanders and that is where all my focus is," he said.FixturesTomorrow: FC Platinum vs Dynamos (Mandava), Chicken Inn vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve), Yadah vs Black Rhinos (Baobab)Sunday: Highlanders vs Whawha (Barbourfields), Herentals vs Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium), Cranborne Bullets vs Zpc Kariba (Baobab), Tenax vs Bulawayo City (Sakubva), Triangle vs Harare City (Gibbo)Monday: Caps United vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium)