Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Suspected Zanu-PF activists brutalise CCC supporters

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SUSPECTED Zanu-PF activists yesterday allegedly assaulted opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists during party vice-president Tendai Biti's campaign rally in Harare East constituency.

The CCC activists claimed that they were allegedly attacked with iron bars for wearing the party's yellow T-shirts.

On Wednesday last week, suspected Zanu-PF activists allegedly assaulted St Mary's ward 8 councillor Maria Majoni's son, Bright Jackson, for wearing a yellow T-shirt.

In the latest incident, Biti's campaign manager Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo said: "In Harare East, Zanu-PF thugs led by one Ranga have just brutally tortured CCC members using iron bars for wearing yellow Nelson Chamisa-branded T-shirts."

This comes as human rights watchdog, including Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), has raised concern over rising cases of political violence as the country's marches towards the March 26 by-elections.

Reports of political violence have been recorded in Chitungwiza, Harare and Kwekwe.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi yesterday said he had not received any reports of the violence.

"I can only comment if the report has been made to police, it's hard to make a follow-up if there are no reports," Nyathi said.

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa on Wednesday accused the opposition party of making unfounded allegations against the ruling party to soil its image.

On Monday, he said Zanu-PF party activists were assaulted by CCC members in Bulawayo, adding that the ruling party was against all forms of political violence.

"Zanu-PF does not condone violence of any sort," Mutsvangwa said.

Meanwhile, the peace-building HZT said reports of political violence were disturbing.

"HZT continues to implore political parties to exercise political tolerance and shun all forms of violence ahead of the by-elections," the human rights watchdog said.

"Responsible institutions such as the police, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission must work to address issues of violence."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Asault, #CCC, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa barred from busing supporters to his Star rally

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chiwenga's top aide Mandizvidza dies

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Mwonzora Mutare mayoral candidate faints after losing to CCC

2 hrs ago | 989 Views

Mujuru sued for forgery

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Police set tough conditions for Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF touts UPND meeting

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Cop bashes pregnant wife to death

2 hrs ago | 656 Views

3 Ethiopians die in Beitbridge minibus accident

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Fake CIO up for fraud, impersonation

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Supreme Court to hear spike-throwing appeal

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

BCC hikes service charges by between 150% and 626%

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZITF 2022 preps begin

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mighty Warriors ready for Botswana

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Time to end political violence culture

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers union engages global peers over 'Zimbabwe labour crisis'

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have addressed teachers' grievances

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more power cuts

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Court frees opposition activists

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabwe to dollarise by June'

2 hrs ago | 651 Views

RBZ tells banks to shape up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

2 million IDs target for mobile registration blitz

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo guns for most expensive city title

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bosso players must shoulder blame

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga mourns senior army officer

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZNA refutes Mutoko robbery claims

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Court stops appointment of Mujuru, children as directors

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF meets Hichilema's party

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimdollar fuel points to increase

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Honeymoon over for Zambian leader

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Midnight thieves brutally assaulted

12 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Charges withdrawn for Simba Makoni

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Bogus CIO driver in court

13 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mthuli Ncube to address industry captains

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

Khupe eyes coalition pact with Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mnangagwa govt's move to suspend teachers illegal, says court

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Chamisa's CCC scoops Mutare mayoral post

13 hrs ago | 2024 Views

LSU in another sexual harassment storm

18 hrs ago | 2630 Views

Zanu-PF members caught pants down removing CCC posters in Dangamvura Chikanga Constituency

19 hrs ago | 2573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days