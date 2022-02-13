Suspected Zanu-PF activists brutalise CCC supporters

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SUSPECTED Zanu-PF activists yesterday allegedly assaulted opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists during party vice-president Tendai Biti's campaign rally in Harare East constituency.The CCC activists claimed that they were allegedly attacked with iron bars for wearing the party's yellow T-shirts.On Wednesday last week, suspected Zanu-PF activists allegedly assaulted St Mary's ward 8 councillor Maria Majoni's son, Bright Jackson, for wearing a yellow T-shirt.In the latest incident, Biti's campaign manager Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo said: "In Harare East, Zanu-PF thugs led by one Ranga have just brutally tortured CCC members using iron bars for wearing yellow Nelson Chamisa-branded T-shirts."This comes as human rights watchdog, including Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), has raised concern over rising cases of political violence as the country's marches towards the March 26 by-elections.Reports of political violence have been recorded in Chitungwiza, Harare and Kwekwe.National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi yesterday said he had not received any reports of the violence."I can only comment if the report has been made to police, it's hard to make a follow-up if there are no reports," Nyathi said.Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa on Wednesday accused the opposition party of making unfounded allegations against the ruling party to soil its image.On Monday, he said Zanu-PF party activists were assaulted by CCC members in Bulawayo, adding that the ruling party was against all forms of political violence."Zanu-PF does not condone violence of any sort," Mutsvangwa said.Meanwhile, the peace-building HZT said reports of political violence were disturbing."HZT continues to implore political parties to exercise political tolerance and shun all forms of violence ahead of the by-elections," the human rights watchdog said."Responsible institutions such as the police, National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission must work to address issues of violence."