ZITF 2022 preps begin

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PREPARATIONS for this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) have begun in earnest, with ZITF company officials visiting Harare to meet with foreign diplomats in a bid to campaign for their countries' participation at the 62nd edition of the fair, which is set to run from April 26 to 30.

In a statement on Tuesday, ZITF deputy chief executive officer Stella Nkomo said company officials were in the capital to meet heads of diplomatic missions.

She said this year's exhibition theme would be Re-think, Re-imagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development.

"The aim of the visit is to deliver personal invitations for exhibits as well as business delegations of buyers, financiers and investors from the participating countries. The meeting seeks to highlight the benefits of participation in the ZITF as well as to magnify the economic diplomacy role played by the trade promotion, technology transfer and attracting foreign direct investment" she said.

Nkomo said engagement platforms such as ZITF enhanced knowledge sharing and harnessed natural resources and skills needed to develop the nation.

"Some of the countries we are meeting have demonstrated successful optimisation of agricultural, mining and logistic value chains to improve economic growth in recent times," she said.

ZITF officials have visited embassies of Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland and Tanzania to rally support for foreign exhibitors.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

