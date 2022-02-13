Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Supreme Court to hear spike-throwing appeal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Supreme Court will today preside over a challenge by the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) against a High Court judgment giving the police the right to throw metal spikes at speeding vehicles and smashing windscreens.

High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu on July 1, 2021 dismissed an application filed by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum on behalf of PAZ seeking an order stopping the police from throwing spikes.

The human rights body appealed to the Supreme Court and the matter will be heard today.

PAZ is represented by Wilbert Mandinde, who will be instructed by Darlington Marange.

PAZ, together with private taxi driver Bernard Murizani had dragged police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Police Service Commission and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe to court demanding a ban on the use of spikes and teargas.

They claimed that the conduct of the police was resulting in loss of lives and injuries to innocent commuters.

But Justice Owen Tagu dismissed the application, saying while the application was noble, "the court could not disempower the police from enforcing law and order as there were times when the use of spikes would prove necessary".

This forced PAZ to lodge an appeal, arguing that Justice Tagu sanctioned unconstitutional conduct.

"The High Court further erred and misdirected itself in finding that illegal conduct of illegal transport operators, colloquially known as mushikashika justifies or necessitates the use of excessive use of force outside the parameters stipulated under section 42 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act," PAZ argued.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Court, #Spike, #Police

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa barred from busing supporters to his Star rally

2 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Chiwenga's top aide Mandizvidza dies

2 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Mwonzora Mutare mayoral candidate faints after losing to CCC

2 hrs ago | 996 Views

Mujuru sued for forgery

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Police set tough conditions for Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF touts UPND meeting

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Cop bashes pregnant wife to death

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

3 Ethiopians die in Beitbridge minibus accident

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

Fake CIO up for fraud, impersonation

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

BCC hikes service charges by between 150% and 626%

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZITF 2022 preps begin

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mighty Warriors ready for Botswana

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Time to end political violence culture

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers union engages global peers over 'Zimbabwe labour crisis'

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have addressed teachers' grievances

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Suspected Zanu-PF activists brutalise CCC supporters

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more power cuts

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Court frees opposition activists

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabwe to dollarise by June'

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

RBZ tells banks to shape up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

2 million IDs target for mobile registration blitz

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo guns for most expensive city title

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bosso players must shoulder blame

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga mourns senior army officer

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZNA refutes Mutoko robbery claims

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Court stops appointment of Mujuru, children as directors

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF meets Hichilema's party

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimdollar fuel points to increase

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Honeymoon over for Zambian leader

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Midnight thieves brutally assaulted

12 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Charges withdrawn for Simba Makoni

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Bogus CIO driver in court

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mthuli Ncube to address industry captains

13 hrs ago | 390 Views

Khupe eyes coalition pact with Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mnangagwa govt's move to suspend teachers illegal, says court

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Chamisa's CCC scoops Mutare mayoral post

13 hrs ago | 2024 Views

LSU in another sexual harassment storm

18 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Zanu-PF members caught pants down removing CCC posters in Dangamvura Chikanga Constituency

19 hrs ago | 2574 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days