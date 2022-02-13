News / Local
Fake CIO up for fraud, impersonation
A HARARE man appeared in court yesterday facing charges of fraud and impersonation for masquerading as a State security agent and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's driver.
Prince Ndawana (40) appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda, who remanded him to today for bail application.
Allegations are that on a date unknown to the prosecution, but in July 2021, Thabo Enock Ndhlovu was introduced to Ndawana by a friend, Edward Ruzvidzo.
It is alleged the complainant sought the intervention of Ndawana in a land dispute with unnamed individuals.
Ndawana then stated that he was a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in B7 Department and Mnangagwa's driver.
Ndawana demanded US$800 to help him in the land dispute.
In August 2021, Ndawana demanded another US$450, saying US$800 was not enough.
He was given the money and immediately became evasive.
Ndhlovu made a police report, leading to Ndawana's arrest, but nothing was recovered.
Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe