Fake CIO up for fraud, impersonation

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A HARARE man appeared in court yesterday facing charges of fraud and impersonation for masquerading as a State security agent and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's driver.Prince Ndawana (40) appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda, who remanded him to today for bail application.Allegations are that on a date unknown to the prosecution, but in July 2021, Thabo Enock Ndhlovu was introduced to Ndawana by a friend, Edward Ruzvidzo.It is alleged the complainant sought the intervention of Ndawana in a land dispute with unnamed individuals.Ndawana then stated that he was a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in B7 Department and Mnangagwa's driver.Ndawana demanded US$800 to help him in the land dispute.In August 2021, Ndawana demanded another US$450, saying US$800 was not enough.He was given the money and immediately became evasive.Ndhlovu made a police report, leading to Ndawana's arrest, but nothing was recovered.