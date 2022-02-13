Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

3 Ethiopians die in Beitbridge minibus accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THREE Ethiopian nationals reportedly died on the spot while several others were injured when a minibus they were travelling in rammed into the railings of a bridge and burst into flames just 10km along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway

The accident occurred last night.

Two of the injured passengers were reportedly transferred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital en-route to Bulawayo due to the serious nature of their injuries.

Six others were admitted under police guard at Beitbridge, while two who escaped with minor injuries were handed to the Beitbridge immigration office. All, including the deceased, were undocumented.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he had not yet received the report last night.

"I will come back to you once I have checked," he said.

It is, however, understood that the Ethiopians, believed to be economic and political refugees, were on their way to South Africa when the driver of their minibus lost control of his car and rammed into bridge railings and burst into flames.

One of the deceased died on the tarmac after escaping from the inferno. The other was trapped and burnt to death while the third died after being pulled from the car.

When NewsDay arrived at the scene, the wreckage had been pulled off the highway, where it had partially blocked traffic.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa barred from busing supporters to his Star rally

2 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Chiwenga's top aide Mandizvidza dies

2 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Mwonzora Mutare mayoral candidate faints after losing to CCC

2 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mujuru sued for forgery

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Police set tough conditions for Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

Zanu-PF touts UPND meeting

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Cop bashes pregnant wife to death

2 hrs ago | 658 Views

Fake CIO up for fraud, impersonation

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Supreme Court to hear spike-throwing appeal

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

BCC hikes service charges by between 150% and 626%

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZITF 2022 preps begin

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mighty Warriors ready for Botswana

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Time to end political violence culture

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Teachers union engages global peers over 'Zimbabwe labour crisis'

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims to have addressed teachers' grievances

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Suspected Zanu-PF activists brutalise CCC supporters

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabweans told to brace for more power cuts

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Court frees opposition activists

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

'Zimbabwe to dollarise by June'

2 hrs ago | 654 Views

RBZ tells banks to shape up or ship out

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

2 million IDs target for mobile registration blitz

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bulawayo guns for most expensive city title

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bosso players must shoulder blame

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga mourns senior army officer

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZNA refutes Mutoko robbery claims

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Court stops appointment of Mujuru, children as directors

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zanu-PF meets Hichilema's party

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimdollar fuel points to increase

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Honeymoon over for Zambian leader

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Midnight thieves brutally assaulted

12 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Charges withdrawn for Simba Makoni

13 hrs ago | 1031 Views

Bogus CIO driver in court

13 hrs ago | 737 Views

Mthuli Ncube to address industry captains

13 hrs ago | 391 Views

Khupe eyes coalition pact with Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Mnangagwa govt's move to suspend teachers illegal, says court

13 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chamisa's CCC scoops Mutare mayoral post

13 hrs ago | 2024 Views

LSU in another sexual harassment storm

18 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Zanu-PF members caught pants down removing CCC posters in Dangamvura Chikanga Constituency

19 hrs ago | 2575 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days