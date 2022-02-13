Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora Mutare mayoral candidate faints after losing to CCC

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MUTARE councillor Farai Bhiza (MDC Alliance) who was acting mayor yesterday fainted at the Mutare Civic Centre after he lost mayoral elections to lawyer, Simon Chabuka, who contested the elections under the ticket of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party led by Nelson Chamisa.

The mayoral elections were held to replace former Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi, who was recalled last Friday by the MDC Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Bhiza was acting mayor before yesterday's elections, which resulted in him losing the seat to Chabuka by six votes to five.

Mutare has 11 remaining councillors after seven of them were recalled.

The seven vacant council seats are up for grabs during the March 26 by-elections.

Bhiza was reportedly confident of winning the elections, which he contested under the MDC Alliance ticket.

Council spokesman Spren Mutiwi confirmed Chabuka's win yesterday.

Chabuka confirmed his win yesterday.

"It's true that we have just finished our elections and I have won," Chabuka said.

A councillor, who attended the meeting, said Bhiza fainted when the results of the mayoral election were announced.

"It's sad that councillor Bhiza fainted after the announcement of the mayoral election results.  He had to be attended to by council paramedics and nurses from the city health department. He is, however, now safe," the councillor said.

CCC Manicaland provincial spokesperson David Panganai said he was happy with Chabuka's win.

"Our councillors voted wisely and councillor advocate Chabuka managed to win. Our councillors also told me that councillor Bhiza collapsed in the chambers after the announcement of the results," Panganai said.

Efforts to get a comment from Bhiza were fruitless.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

