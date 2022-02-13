Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa barred from busing supporters to his Star rally

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have barred Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) from busing party supporters, toy toying and convoying of vehicles at its first star rally in Harare Sunday.

The rally meant to launch the party's by-election campaign is set for Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfields.

According to a police clearance letter sent to CCC provincial organising secretary Paul Madzore supporters will not be allowed to chant slogans from their vehicles.


Madzore confirmed receipt of the letter.

"Busing in of people from other constituencies is strictly prohibited," read part of the clearance.

"Your members shall not be involved in any toy toying, convoying of vehicles of people chanting slogans and singing.

"Any deviation from the above will result in police dispersing your gathering."

The rally is being conducted at the same venue rival Douglas Mwonzora used at his own by-election campaign launch last week.

It was attended by 300 supporters.


Source - NewZimbabwe
