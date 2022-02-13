Zimbabwe to decentralise e-passports

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWEANS will be able to acquire the newly introduced e-passport in every province as the Government moves to decentralise the processing of the traveling document.Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Southern Africa Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCO) meeting held in Harare on Wednesday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the decentralisation of the system will start with Bulawayo Metropolitan province."The Bulawayo Registrar-General's Office is already being equipped with systems capable of processing e-passport applications."As you are aware we have a partner we have contracted to issue the e-passport, we want to expedite the processso that everyone is not left behind," he said.Zimbabwe has brought down its passport backlog from 400 000 in August 2020 to about 185 000 in December 2021.