Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa headlines Youth Day commemorations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa will headline the National Youth Day commemorations slated for Robert Mugabe Square in Harare tomorrow.

Thousands of young people from across the country are expected to throng the event, where the President will deliver a keynote address.

This year's commemorations are running under the theme "Alleviating Substance and Drug Abuse by the Youth".

Briefing journalists on Friday ahead of the event, Acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe said the Government has mobilised enough transport to ferry youth from all corners of the country.

"All youth, regardless of their religion, political affiliation and social status, are invited.

"Participants are expected to arrive in Harare by 6am on Monday for a clean-up at identified areas followed by a march to the main venue of the commemorations," he said.

Minister Kazembe said drug abuse among the youth has been on the increase.

"It is against this backdrop that the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, through the Zimbabwe Youth Council, heeded the President's call and has to date undertaken various initiatives through its youth associations to raise awareness on substance and drug abuse.

"Youth associations have taken it upon themselves to develop programmes and interventions such as using sport, art and other recreation activities in their various communities to speak against the use of dangerous drugs," said Minister Kazembe.

Last year, President Mnangagwa appointed a high-level inter-ministerial taskforce to find sustainable solutions to the growing menace.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

1 hr ago | 644 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 468 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

1 hr ago | 25 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

1 hr ago | 99 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

1 hr ago | 77 Views

The Transfer of Title Deeds 101

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Jabulani Sibanda calls for revitalisation of local industries

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tich Mataz speaks on rise, deportation from SA

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Bosso back home, in need of at least a goal!

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa is changing the game

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF unmoved by CCC

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zacc salvages US$1m property in SA

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Major strides in road rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe to decentralise e-passports

1 hr ago | 46 Views

George Soros' rant, anti-Chinese movement in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge border prepares to reopen

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Woman stabs hubby to death

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man swindles residents in the name of charity

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 1871 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

15 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

15 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 2590 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

16 hrs ago | 213 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

16 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days