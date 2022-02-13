Mnangagwa headlines Youth Day commemorations

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa will headline the National Youth Day commemorations slated for Robert Mugabe Square in Harare tomorrow.Thousands of young people from across the country are expected to throng the event, where the President will deliver a keynote address.This year's commemorations are running under the theme "Alleviating Substance and Drug Abuse by the Youth".Briefing journalists on Friday ahead of the event, Acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe said the Government has mobilised enough transport to ferry youth from all corners of the country."All youth, regardless of their religion, political affiliation and social status, are invited."Participants are expected to arrive in Harare by 6am on Monday for a clean-up at identified areas followed by a march to the main venue of the commemorations," he said.Minister Kazembe said drug abuse among the youth has been on the increase."It is against this backdrop that the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, through the Zimbabwe Youth Council, heeded the President's call and has to date undertaken various initiatives through its youth associations to raise awareness on substance and drug abuse."Youth associations have taken it upon themselves to develop programmes and interventions such as using sport, art and other recreation activities in their various communities to speak against the use of dangerous drugs," said Minister Kazembe.Last year, President Mnangagwa appointed a high-level inter-ministerial taskforce to find sustainable solutions to the growing menace.