Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

by Staff reporter

THE ZANU-PF candidate for Mbizo Constituency in Kwekwe, Vongaishe Mupereri, has accused opposition political parties of poaching people from other constituencies to register in Mbizo as voters, solely for the 26 March by elections.Mupereri said he has noted with concern that some opposition parties and their allies in the Civil Society were mobilising people from outside Mbizo constituency to register as voters in the constituency."It has come to our knowledge that opposition candidates are summoning voters from other constituencies to come and register to vote in Mbizo constituency.During 2018 general elections I met a lot of voters who did not even know their polling stations, and after a survey, some residents confirmed that they didn't even know them. And this points out to the fact that some voters are using fake proof of residency as well," he said. Mupereri, however, said he was confident of victory."I'm very confident that we as Zanu-PF are going to win the upcoming by-elections. The party is intact and the people are behind us."Mupereri is battling with Mr Settlement Chikwinya of the Citizens Coalition for Change after the post fell vacant following the recall of the latter. Mupereri won the 2015 by elections before losing it to the opposition in 2018 general elections.