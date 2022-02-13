Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)'s e-filing system has been overwhelmed since December last year, triggering serious gridlocks for thousands of companies attempting to file their tax returns.

Standardbusiness was told on Friday that so dire was the situation that some company executives have had to wake up at midnight to submit their returns.

The companies' predicament has been compounded by the fact that Zimra has been hitting them with heavy penalties for delaying to submit their tax returns, according to sources whose firms have been thrown into disarray.

Companies that fail to file tax returns are blocked from accessing tax clearance forms, one of the most important documents required in business.

Francis Chimanda, head of corporate communications at Zimra confirmed on Friday that the system has been malfunctioning.

Chimhanda told Standardbusiness that plans were underway to revamp the system in line with industry demands.

"It is true that the e-services system has been experiencing challenges," he said.

"The system is being replaced as part of broad based measures to address the challenges.

"An end to end solution assessment conducted as part of the digitalisation strategy concluded that the system needed to be replaced with a more modern solution that is responsive and more adaptable to the rapidly changing environment and this process is at an advanced stage.

"The e-services system has not been down except for planned maintenance activities.

"The main challenges experienced have been due to congestion on the system causing some users to fail to login.

"Currently some submissions are coming through the platform.

"During the first three months of the year there is a huge increase in traffic volumes due to the demand for tax clearance certificates."

But executives who spoke to Standardbusiness said the system has been collapsing since December, before the situation worsened last month.

"The system has been working intermittently since December last year," one executive said.

"But at the beginning of January, it was not working.

"If you try to log in it says ‘run time error' or ‘technical issues'," the source told this publication.

Another source added: "It is only at midnight that if you are fortunate enough it can allow one to submit returns and during the day it does not work at all.

"If returns are not filed you can't get your tax clearance.

"The option would be manual submission, but this will overwhelm Zimra.

"Companies are losing business because they don't have tax clearances.

"They lose 30% in the form of withholding tax.

"If you don't have a tax clearance companies that you sell products and services to will deduct 30% from their payments."

There are deep concerns that the system lapse has opened floodgates for rent seeking behaviour and collusion as companies are now forced to engage Zimra officials to manually submit returns.

Experts said with many companies pressing hard to file tax returns and process tax clearances human interface raises fears of under hand dealings and corruption.

Tax heads that require filing of returns are Income Tax, Pay and You Earn and Value Added Tax.

A tax expert, who spoke to this publication, said the delay to access tax clearance forms had forced companies to lose through the 30% withholding tax.

While the 30% may be reclaimed after a company has been given a tax clearance, some businesses say with inflation rising, the domestic currency has been losing value.

"The business cycles will be disrupted so much that one may fail to continue, unless they were already putting in ridiculous mark ups. Zimra is not losing," the expert said.

"It is the market that is suffering.

"It is also possible that not everyone will claim that 30% back so Zimra will benefit.

"In terms of restocking, companies cannot restock as well because that 30% may have been the mark up."

Zimbabwe Information and Communication Technology Division chairperson Jacob Mutisi said a country cannot operate with revenue tax collection system that are down for several months.

He said it was high time the taxman dealt with the issue.

"They should engage ICT specialist to analyse and improve operations at Zimra," Mutisi said.

"There is now a need to look for ways to return employees who have an ICT background.

"This has been on-going for close to seven years."

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

1 hr ago | 654 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

1 hr ago | 42 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

1 hr ago | 99 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

1 hr ago | 77 Views

The Transfer of Title Deeds 101

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Jabulani Sibanda calls for revitalisation of local industries

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tich Mataz speaks on rise, deportation from SA

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Bosso back home, in need of at least a goal!

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa is changing the game

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF unmoved by CCC

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zacc salvages US$1m property in SA

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Major strides in road rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Youth Day commemorations

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe to decentralise e-passports

1 hr ago | 48 Views

George Soros' rant, anti-Chinese movement in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge border prepares to reopen

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Woman stabs hubby to death

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man swindles residents in the name of charity

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 1872 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

15 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

15 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 2590 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

16 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days