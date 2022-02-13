Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Outrage over school uniform prices

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Several boarding schools across the country are cashing in on the sale of uniforms with some schools charging between US$400 and US$600 for a set.

Parents, especially of Form 1 students who spoke to The Standard accused schools of swindling them of their money by demanding mandatory purchase of "overpriced" uniforms at their institutions.

They said schools like Goromonzi High, Sandringham and Murewa Mission were demanding them to pay an arm and a leg for the uniforms.

"I sent my child for Form 1 at Goromonzi High School and the school demanded that we pay around US$600 for the uniforms only," said one parent on conditions of anonymity.

"This money is separate from the tuition fees and other levies that we paid for. It's for the uniforms only."

Goromonzi High School headmaster Norman Gombera could not be reached for comment yesterday despite having called him on his mobile phone and sending messages on WhatsApp.

This publication established that Murewa High School was charging US$527 for uniforms while at Sandringham High School parents are forking out between US$400 and US$600.

However, teachers and headmasters' organisations had different opinions with regards to the prices of uniforms in schools.

Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads secretary general Munyaradzi Majoni said the procurement and pricing of school uniforms was solely spearheaded by the School Development Committees (SDCs).

"As far as we are concerned as school heads we do not have control over the issue of uniforms," Majoni said.

"As a matter of policy, we do not encourage any of our members to be involved in the procurement of uniforms.

"Heads of schools are not involved .The process is spearheaded by the SDCs."

National Association of Secondary Heads president Arthur Maposa defended the pricing model of school uniforms as necessary to raise money needed for the running of the learning institutions.

"Schools have been hit so much by Covid-19 and schools like Goromonzi High were not spared," Maphosa said.

"There was so much damage in schools that we are trying to sort out such as desks that promote physical distancing, replacement of torn mattresses and other things, which cannot be mentioned separately and, therefore, fit under uniforms."

Maphosa said the prices were justified by the set of uniforms that the student gets that include uniforms for the summer and winter seasons as well as blazers, track suits and even sport attires.

"You can compare the price with some uniform retailers and other uniform manufacturing companies and you will see that schools are even cheaper as they have been trying to industrialise," he said.

Petra Schools Trust chairman and former Education minister David Coltart said it was surprising that uniforms cost so much.

"Sadly, this can only be addressed through achieving the correct economies of scale and through government action in ensuring that the input costs for school uniforms are reduced, which can be done through tariff structures," Coltart said.

"However, the overriding problem is that the economy is in crisis and most people have limited disposable income, which is a direct result of Zanu-PF's ruinous economic policies and endemic corruption.

"Until that is tackled most people will continue to battle even to provide school uniforms for their children."

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said the burden to fund basic education should ordinarily fall on the shoulders of the State.

"Parents are being forced to carry the State's burden and the ministry's position is that schools should not fleece parents through selling of uniforms," Masaraure said.

"SDCs should stamp their authority and ensure that they defend the interests of the parents.

"Unfortunately, SDCs are usually captured and corrupted, so parents should make sure that they elect SDCs that are credible and independent."

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou added: "This is true and is unfortunate and ill conceived, more so when schools have a monopoly over selling of such uniforms.

"Uniforms should be affordable and parents should be given an opportunity to source uniforms from any provider," he said.

Educators Union of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Munodawafa said the prevailing situation was being caused by the gross incapacitation of teachers.

"They are trying to cash in in any way that they can and the only person they have much access to is the parent," Munodawafa said.

"It is indeed unfair. All parents out there are struggling as well as teachers."

Director of communications and advocacy in the Primary and Secondary Education ministry Taungana Ndoro said it was not mandatory for parents to buy uniforms from schools.

"Parents are free to choose where to buy uniforms as long as the colour codes are the same," Ndoro said.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

1 hr ago | 654 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 484 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

1 hr ago | 25 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

1 hr ago | 99 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

1 hr ago | 77 Views

The Transfer of Title Deeds 101

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Jabulani Sibanda calls for revitalisation of local industries

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tich Mataz speaks on rise, deportation from SA

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Bosso back home, in need of at least a goal!

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa is changing the game

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF unmoved by CCC

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zacc salvages US$1m property in SA

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Major strides in road rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Youth Day commemorations

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe to decentralise e-passports

1 hr ago | 48 Views

George Soros' rant, anti-Chinese movement in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge border prepares to reopen

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Woman stabs hubby to death

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man swindles residents in the name of charity

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 1872 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

15 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

15 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 2590 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

16 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days