Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THIRTEEN Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, who were arrested in Harare's central business district (CBD) on Friday, were severely assaulted by suspected State security agents while in custody.

They appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing charges of public violence.

Dzuda remanded them in custody to Tuesday for bail application.

The activists are represented by Noble Chinhanu of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and Kudzai Kadzere.

Kadzere told the court that the CCC activists were severely assaulted and denied food and water while in custody.

Their medical doctor was denied access to them.

The State alleges that the activists were participants in a car rally and failed to obey police officers directing traffic.

It is alleged that on engagement with the police they committed acts of public violence.

The lawyers sought the court to make an application for refusal of remand on grounds that the accused persons' rights in terms of section 50 of the constitution had been violated.

The magistrate refused to hear the application stating that there is no time to hear it and went further to place the accused on remand.

He also dismissed the lawyers' intention to apply for bail on an urgent basis.

"The court was wrong to postpone the hearing of a refusal of remand application and of a bail application because of time since these applications are by their very nature urgent in terms of the constitution," Chinhanu said.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Police, #Activists, #Ccc

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

1 hr ago | 655 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 484 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

1 hr ago | 25 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

1 hr ago | 99 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

1 hr ago | 77 Views

The Transfer of Title Deeds 101

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Jabulani Sibanda calls for revitalisation of local industries

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tich Mataz speaks on rise, deportation from SA

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Bosso back home, in need of at least a goal!

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa is changing the game

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF unmoved by CCC

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zacc salvages US$1m property in SA

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Major strides in road rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Youth Day commemorations

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe to decentralise e-passports

1 hr ago | 48 Views

George Soros' rant, anti-Chinese movement in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge border prepares to reopen

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Woman stabs hubby to death

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man swindles residents in the name of charity

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 1872 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

15 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

15 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 2590 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

16 hrs ago | 739 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

16 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days