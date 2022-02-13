Latest News Editor's Choice


Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

Former vice-president Joice Mujuru's daughter is accusing her mother of trying to steal her inheritance and businesses through forgery.

Mujuru also faces accusations of forging other documents to claim ownership of her late husband and retired army general Solomon Mujuru's vast business empire.

Nyasha Noreen Nyorovai Del Campo (nee Mujuru), filed papers at the High Court accusing the former VP of trying to steal her inheritance by doctoring documents for Dahaw Trading (Private) Limited — a company which has a 39,55% controlling stake in brick production company, Willdale Limited, listed on the stock exchange.

According to the court papers, Del Campo is seeking an order to stop her mother and siblings from interfering in her commercial interests as well as the disbursing of the company's 2020-2021 dividends to Mujuru.

"Being my biological mother does not give the first respondent (Joice) a natural claim or rights to my commercial interests and investment," Del Campo said through her lawyer Taona Sibanda.

"By her own admission in annexure "A1" she claims that the family discussed the estate and business interests of my late father General Solomon TR Mujuru.

"I have a detailed background of how I inherited Dahaw from my father (Solomon).

"It is astounding how my mother and other respondents now want to be part of that which they were never a part of during my father's lifetime.

"I see no reason they cannot honour the wishes of my late father.

"I have not asked anything from their respective companies, which they have as indicated in the founding affidavit.

"I urge the courts to condemn this injustice and pronounce the illegalities exposed."

Del Campo said despite the court's order for the respondents to satisfy the courts on how and where they were appointed directors of Dahaw, it did not give her mother the right to try and steal her inheritance.

"It does not give the first respondent unfettered powers to raid my company and my investments as she has done," she said.

"Instead she ought to protect and celebrate my success in business and not to attempt a boardroom coup in pursuit of the fruits of my labour.

"I aver with pain that my mother has abandoned the due process and put the law in her hands all in insatiable pursuit of my dividend.

"I insist that her actions are illegal and fraudulent and I demand protection of the law."

Del Campo is suing Mujuru together with her other daughters Kumbirai, Chipo and Kuzivakwashe.

Accounting firm, Vali Chartered Company Secretaries is listed as the fifth respondent, while the Registrar of Companies and Willdale Limited are cited as sixth and seventh respondents, respectively.

