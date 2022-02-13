Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa sued over companies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South African-based Zimbabwean businessman Mutumwa Mawere has filed a Constitutional Court application against President Emmerson Mnangagwa accusing him of having used the seizure of his companies to position himself in Zanu-PF's factional fights to succeed the late former president Robert Mugabe.

In a notice of intervention filed at the ConCourt last Thursday, Mawere said Mnangagwa played a major role in the hostile takeover of Shabanie Mashava Mines (SMM) Holdings through the Reconstruction of State-Indebted Insolvent Companies Act, blamed by many for destroying several companies.

Government took over SMM management through the Reconstruction of State-Indebted Insolvent Companies Act and appointed an administrator, Arafas Gwaradzimba.

The law was enacted by Mugabe to allegedly protect SMM from legal action and the attachment of the company's property by local and foreign debtors.

But in his notice of intervention Mawere said Mnangagwa must come clean on the Act citing section 2(1) as read with s2(2) and s85 of the constitution that entails intervening parties to approach the ConCourt to provide evidence exposing the president.

"The application is concerned about the alleged breach of the first respondent's oath of office when he refused and failed to take any action including ordering the investigations of the remarks that the second respondent made on his knowledge regarding the first respondents direct involvement in the decision to use state power for political purposes  or more precisely to position him as the successor to the late president Mugabe in an alleged major political fight," Mawere, who is a self-actor in the application submitted in his affidavit.

Mawere, SMM Holdings Limited, Africa Resources Limited, Africa Construction Limited, Tap Building Products Limited, Friends of Shabanie Mashava Mines Trust are listed as intervening parties one to six.

Mawere filed the notice of intervention after a Harare man, Tichaona Mupasiri dragged Mnangagwa to the ConCourt over his appointment of Patrick Chinamasa in 2019 as director and chairman of the embattled Air Zimbabwe arguing that it was inconsistent with the constitution.

Mupasiri said at the core of the application was Mnangagwa's actions to the affairs of SMM Holdings (Private) Limited (SMM), Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (Air Zim) and Hwange Colliery Company (HCCL).

He cited Mnangagwa and his lawyer Edwin Manikai as first and second respondent.

"It is astonishing that the first respondent (Mnangagwa) admits knowledge of the facts in the cause yet is unwilling to assist a member of the public and this court in shedding light on when he got to know the facts about SMM reconstruction, in what contest, from whom and why he was involved," Mawere added.

"It is not clear how the first respondent who claims under oath would be fixed with the knowledge of a private company's indebtness to an imaginary creature called the State.

To the extent that the first respondent alleges indebtness, such indebtness would have been common cause between the alleged creditor and debtor.

"With respect to SMMs shareholders, they are not aware of any indebtness of the company to any creature called the State.

"It is clear that the first respondent is implicated directly in the SMM matter hence his deliberate attempt to undermine the due and proper administration of justice using this court as his trusted and predictable weapon.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

1 hr ago | 657 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

1 hr ago | 26 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

1 hr ago | 101 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

1 hr ago | 78 Views

The Transfer of Title Deeds 101

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Jabulani Sibanda calls for revitalisation of local industries

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tich Mataz speaks on rise, deportation from SA

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Bosso back home, in need of at least a goal!

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa is changing the game

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF unmoved by CCC

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zacc salvages US$1m property in SA

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Major strides in road rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Youth Day commemorations

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe to decentralise e-passports

1 hr ago | 48 Views

George Soros' rant, anti-Chinese movement in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge border prepares to reopen

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Woman stabs hubby to death

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man swindles residents in the name of charity

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 1872 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

15 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

15 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 2591 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

15 hrs ago | 578 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

16 hrs ago | 739 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

16 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days