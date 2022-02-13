Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora continues to attract trifling figures after an estimated 300 people turned up for his Bulawayo rally Saturday.

The rally was held at Phelendaba Hall in Bulawayo.

It was rally was the first one in the city since his ascendency to the MDC-T leadership in December 2020.

Mwonzora was in the second largest city to drum up support for his candidates ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

Addressing his supporters, the former MDC-T Secretary General reiterated his desire to dialogue with Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a move which he said is the only solution to suffering Zimbabweans.

"Very soon we will be starting the issue of dialogue. We are going for dialogue, not to become ministers, but to fix the country's problems. Our discussion points are that in Zimbabwe there should be everlasting peace," Mwonzora said.

"The blood that was shed of our people is enough and we say enough is enough. We don't want again here in Zimbabwe, to have one beating another or kill another over politics. This is exactly what is on our agenda for dialogue," he said.

He described himself as one of the bravest person and country for approaching Mnangagwa for the dialogue.

"When I left the State House many accused me of being a sellout, but I said no I didn't. But the problem is that you are scared of Mnangagwa, you only resort to insulting him on twitter, Facebook and Whats App where he can't see you. But myself, I went to see him face to face. I am never afraid, so I should be praised for that," boasted Mwonzora.

Commenting the break -away of her Deputy Thokozani Khupe who formed her own splinter party Mwonzora said he had tried everything to unite the leadership after the party's  extra ordinary congress.

"When I won the elections, I tried to unity the party by embracing all my contestants. I said Dr Khupe you should remain as vice president. I appointed Ellias Mudzuri as the second vice president and said to baba Morgan Komichi you should continue with your chairmanship," he said.

"I was surprised on January 21 when a press conference was held saying they have split the party because the president has said he has joined the alliance. We then sat as national council and we said as MDC, our constitution does not have a split. And also there is no one who can become a president without going through congress, so if someone calls herself a president, they have left the party," he added.

"It's never something that we wanted, we wanted a united party, but as the president what could I have done. So, I am sorry that this had to happen. But what consoled me is that Bulawayo province wrote a letter saying they were not in agreement with what had happened, they said they didn't want a split, as did all other provinces."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

1 hr ago | 662 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

1 hr ago | 26 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

1 hr ago | 101 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

1 hr ago | 78 Views

The Transfer of Title Deeds 101

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Jabulani Sibanda calls for revitalisation of local industries

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Tich Mataz speaks on rise, deportation from SA

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Bosso back home, in need of at least a goal!

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa is changing the game

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF unmoved by CCC

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Chamisa must sleep with one eye open

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zacc salvages US$1m property in SA

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Major strides in road rehabilitation

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Youth Day commemorations

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe to decentralise e-passports

1 hr ago | 48 Views

George Soros' rant, anti-Chinese movement in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Beitbridge border prepares to reopen

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Woman stabs hubby to death

10 hrs ago | 1434 Views

Man swindles residents in the name of charity

10 hrs ago | 593 Views

Grace Mugabe ally Sarah Mahoka dies in car crash

15 hrs ago | 1872 Views

In full: ZEC statement responding to allegations of voters roll manipulation, rigging

15 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chebundo roped into Mnangagwa campaign squad

15 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Storm over CIO dabbling in by-elections processes

15 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Zanu-PF rams on brickwall in Zambia

15 hrs ago | 2593 Views

NPF gives up Kwekwe seat

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Military tightens screws on rogue soldiers

16 hrs ago | 739 Views

Judge berated for 'incompetent order'

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mwonzora forked out ZW$2m for flopped rally

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

ZEC exposed over vote-rigging chicanery ahead of by-elections

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF factions sharpen knives as December congress beckons

16 hrs ago | 205 Views

5 teachers fined for operating unregistered schools

16 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's finest hour

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

'5th COVID-19 wave brewing'

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to bus thousands for Mugabe Day'

16 hrs ago | 200 Views

MPs echo US-dollar salary demands

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Blow for Esidakeni farm owners

16 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman launches 'no voter slip, no sex' campaign

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Dreams made and dreams shattered at West Nicholson's 'Entabeni yegolide'

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bosso express regret over Lulu statement

16 hrs ago | 181 Views

Motorists resist Bulawayo's new parking fees

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Top billing homes sprout in western suburbs

16 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days