Chinotimba says youths are crybabies

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BUHERA South legislator Joseph Chinotimba's son, who is also a Mazowe ward 34 councillor, has accused the youth of being crybabies and only after freebies.

Edwin, who has taken to farming where he boasts of a 45-hectare soya bean crop, urged the youth to apply for land to eke out a living.

In an interview, Edwin said the majority of youths were not willing to till the land to make a living.

"I planted this soya bean crop with only two workers," he said.

"The youth of today should learn to work hard and not be crybabies all the time.

"The government is allocating land, and my advice to the youth is that they should simply apply for land through their respective districts."

Mazowe ward 34 Agritex officer Bezel Mukunga praised Edwin for hard work.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Chinotimba, #Youths, #Cry

