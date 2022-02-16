Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF eyes Dangamvura, Mutasa constituencies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF has scaled up campaigns in Dangamvura-Chikanga and Mutasa constituencies in Manicaland province, with the provincial leadership confident of winning the seats in the upcoming by-elections.

The party is also confident of winning local authority seats as the revolutionary party is determined to stop the dominance of opposition parties in urban areas.

Over the weekend, Zanu-PF descended on all the wards in Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency to ramp up support for party candidate, Esau Mupfumi.

Addressing supporters, Zanu-PF Politburo member Patrick Chinamasa rallied residents to vote for Mupfumi.

"Service delivery ceased the last time a Zanu-PF candidate was in charge of this constituency," he said.

"We want to correct that on March 26."

Mupfumi promised to facilitate the regularisation of stands for people who were illegally settled under the watch of the incompetent opposition council.

"Those who are already settled in areas that can be regularised should remain at their places awaiting regularisation," he said. "However, those on the railway line will be relocated to a safer alternative place.

"There are almost 1 000 stands remaining on Gimboki where they will be properly settled.

‘‘Due processes should be followed."

Some of the people who spoke to journalists praised Mupfumi for being in touch with the people and at some point having facilitated the construction of a tarred road.

Others also praised him for having also assisted the community with free medical help, and blaming the opposition for failing to deliver services in Mutare.

Zanu-PF is also eyeing to reclaim Mutasa Constituency, which was in the hands of the opposition, with Zanu-PF candidate Advocate Misheck Mugadza confident of victory.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days