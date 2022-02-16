Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa promises to unleash?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday vowed to unleash violence if he lost next year's presidential race to President Mnangagwa, amid divisions in the opposition outfit.

Interim co-vice president Prof Welshman Ncube didn't attend yesterday's Harare rally.

Addressing supporters at a by-election campaign launch that lacked institutional clarity at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare's Highfield suburb, Chamisa said if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) "fails to do things correctly" he will unleash  violence.

He said his party currently neither has a constitution nor values and ideas it is anchored on.

"Today we have come without the party constitution and values, but to make some declarations. I am going to win the 2023 elections. If ZEC fails to do things correctly in the upcoming by-elections and also in the 2023 general elections, I will unleash people in the streets.

"I will be at the forefront while you rally behind me. This country will never move forward if I lose the presidential election. Even today, if you want, I can unleash the people. I am going to win those elections because this time I should not be going to the courts to challenge the results," he said.

Yesterday's rally was Prof Ncube's second snub of CCC party events in less than a month into the party's formation.

He first snubbed its January 24 launch and the latest disregard comes after a meeting he held last week in Bulawayo with expelled MDC-T vice-president Dr Thokozani Khupe and former Nkayi South legislator Abednico Bhebhe of a possible political reunion which Chamisa said he was yet to be briefed.

The fractures at the top interim leadership were also yesterday visible after Chamisa did not want his deputy, Tendai Biti, to address supporters until they demanded he addressed them.

Interim secretary-general Charlton Hwende said the absence of co-vice president Prof Ncube at the rally did not matter.

"He was not there and if he was not there, does that matter?" asked Hwende.

Divisions in the CCC are emerging resulting from purges targeting members believed to be the old guard including former legislators Murisi Zwizwai, Willias Madzimure and Thabitha Khumalo among others.

Chamisa also admitted yesterday that his councillors have been involved in corrupt land deals that have prejudiced residents and urban councils of revenue.

He said his party will come up with a structure of its executive saying the current leadership is made up of "caretaker leaders".

Source - The Herald
