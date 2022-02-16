Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF ready for by-election in Matebeleland North

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF Matebeleland North chairman, Richard Moyo, has says the revolutionary party has covered enough ground for it to win the upcoming by-elections.

Moyo, who is also Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, launched the provincial by-election campaign in Binga on Thursday and in Tsholotsho on Saturday last week.

Moyo encouraged all party members in the province to rally behind the party's candidates.

"We have launched the campaign programme in Binga North and Tsholotsho South and campaign teams are already on the ground campaigning for our candidates," he said.

"As Matabeleland North, we are more than ready for March 26 and we urge people to support our candidates and go and vote."

Binga North fell vacant following the recall of Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda from Parliament by his party MDC Alliance, while Tsholotsho South became vacant following the death of Zanu-PF's Zenzo Sibanda last year.

Four candidates – Musa Ncube (Zanu-PF), Mr Tapson Nganunu Sibanda (Citizen Coalition for Change), Mr Leonard Mthombeni (ZAPU) and an independent candidate Mr Bongani Moyo – are vying for the Tsholotsho South seat.

In Binga North, Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka (Zanu-PF) will battle it out with Ms Peggy Mudimba (MDC-T), Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda (CCC) who is seeking re-election, Mr Clive Muzamba of United Democratic Alliance and an independent candidate Mr Disciple Munkuli.

Local authority by-elections will be held in Bubi, Lupane, Nkayi and Victoria Falls which have two vacant wards each.

The provincial leadership released a fully-packed campaign programme that will see Central Committee and Politburo members addressing a series of rallies, with President Mnangagwa expected to hold star rallies in Binga and Tsholotsho next month.

The party is already verifying cells and establishing new ones.

Voter education is being conducted and will run until March 14 before President Mnangagwa holds star rallies on March 17 in Siabuwa, Binga, in the morning and Tsholotsho centre in the afternoon, according to Moyo.

Polling agents will be trained between March 8 and 19 before their deployment on March 24.

Central Committee and Politburo members will address meetings and rallies between March 22 and March 24 to drum up support for the party candidates.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa has no chance of winning 2023 election, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Zimbabwe rules out US dollar return

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Chiwenga threatens

1 hr ago | 616 Views

GNU imminent, claims Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 386 Views

MDC fissures started under Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Chamisa at war with Zec

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Court blocks seizure of Jonathan Moyo's farm

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe teachers divided over job action

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Govt, civil servants on collision course over mandatory vaccination

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe inflation seen closing year at 62%

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Caps United target first win

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Ndlovu scoops continental gong in Ghana

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimsec introduces new certificates

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Ariel sees heir in Raphael

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Police raise concern over landlords rape cases

1 hr ago | 48 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Squatter camp escapes Covid-19

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Ambulance absence delays match kickoff

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's CCC to repossess land?

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Wife kills hubby over infidelity

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF targets to reclaim lost seats

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Bosso grab first win of the season

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Dilemma for youthful Chief Nkalakatha

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Mugabe Day celebrations

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Exchange rate manipulators to face the law

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Chamisa promises to unleash?

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF eyes Dangamvura, Mutasa constituencies

1 hr ago | 23 Views

NPA has no case against Magashule

1 hr ago | 54 Views

WATCH: Chimbetu joins Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 4883 Views

Cont Mhlanga hits out at politicians

11 hrs ago | 978 Views

Caf demands Zifa board reinstatement

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chinotimba says youths are crybabies

11 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chamisa draws bumper crowd in maiden rally

11 hrs ago | 2451 Views

REVEALED: America panics over ZANU PF...funds #OperationDudula

13 hrs ago | 4678 Views

'Mnangagwa is overrated' as Tsenengamu endorses Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 5145 Views

'CCC is the next government' - declares Chamisa

16 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Chamisa floods Harare as Mnangagwa heads East

22 hrs ago | 4946 Views

Mwonzora flops again in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Chamisa 'resurgence' ‘spooks jittery' Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Mnangagwa sued over companies

22 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mujuru, daughter in bitter wrangle

22 hrs ago | 878 Views

Mwonzora wants to be praised for meeting Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 434 Views

Police 'tortured' CCC activists

22 hrs ago | 302 Views

Outrage over school uniform prices

22 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimra gridlocks ground companies

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

MPs demand full corporate tax disclosures

22 hrs ago | 109 Views

Borders await legal instruments to re-open

22 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF candidate reveals opposition's voter registration scam

22 hrs ago | 416 Views

CCC has nothing to offer, claims Chebundo

22 hrs ago | 323 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days