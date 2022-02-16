Zanu-PF ready for by-election in Matebeleland North

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North chairman, Richard Moyo, has says the revolutionary party has covered enough ground for it to win the upcoming by-elections.Moyo, who is also Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, launched the provincial by-election campaign in Binga on Thursday and in Tsholotsho on Saturday last week.Moyo encouraged all party members in the province to rally behind the party's candidates."We have launched the campaign programme in Binga North and Tsholotsho South and campaign teams are already on the ground campaigning for our candidates," he said."As Matabeleland North, we are more than ready for March 26 and we urge people to support our candidates and go and vote."Binga North fell vacant following the recall of Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda from Parliament by his party MDC Alliance, while Tsholotsho South became vacant following the death of Zanu-PF's Zenzo Sibanda last year.Four candidates – Musa Ncube (Zanu-PF), Mr Tapson Nganunu Sibanda (Citizen Coalition for Change), Mr Leonard Mthombeni (ZAPU) and an independent candidate Mr Bongani Moyo – are vying for the Tsholotsho South seat.In Binga North, Kudakwashe Mavula Munsaka (Zanu-PF) will battle it out with Ms Peggy Mudimba (MDC-T), Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda (CCC) who is seeking re-election, Mr Clive Muzamba of United Democratic Alliance and an independent candidate Mr Disciple Munkuli.Local authority by-elections will be held in Bubi, Lupane, Nkayi and Victoria Falls which have two vacant wards each.The provincial leadership released a fully-packed campaign programme that will see Central Committee and Politburo members addressing a series of rallies, with President Mnangagwa expected to hold star rallies in Binga and Tsholotsho next month.The party is already verifying cells and establishing new ones.Voter education is being conducted and will run until March 14 before President Mnangagwa holds star rallies on March 17 in Siabuwa, Binga, in the morning and Tsholotsho centre in the afternoon, according to Moyo.Polling agents will be trained between March 8 and 19 before their deployment on March 24.Central Committee and Politburo members will address meetings and rallies between March 22 and March 24 to drum up support for the party candidates.