Bosso grab first win of the season

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 2 - 0 WhawhaA FIRST-half brace by defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku was all that Highlanders needed to clinch their first win of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.Masuku struck two beautiful long-range free-kicks that beat hapless Whawha goalkeeper Alexander Useni. The defensive midfielder opened the scoring in the third minute when he stepped up to take the dead ball, about three metres outside the box, following a foul on striker Stanley Ngala.Masuku completed his brace in the 30th minute from an almost similar spot after Whawha's Terence Daka had brought down midfielder Divine Mhindirira.It was a victory that brought relief to Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu, whose team had fired blanks in the opening three games of the season."This is a sweet victory. What is important is that we collected maximum points today and this is a big relief to me and the boys," said Mpofu.Bosso dominated the first half, literally camping in Whawha's territory, but they failed to turn that dominance into more goals.In the 12th minute ,Ray Lunga found himself in the box after being sent through by Adrian Silla, but his curler went wide.Three minutes later, new signing Stanley Ngala got to the end of an intelligent pass from Lunga, but the striker shot wide with Whawha goal yawning for mercy.Lady luck seemed to elude Ngala in his debut match for Bosso as the big striker was denied by the upright after beating the goalkeeper in the 20th minute with a calculated shot on the turn. Five minutes before half-time, Ngala shied away from responsibility when he chose to play a square pass to Mhindirira instead of hitting the target.The second-half saw Whawha playing purposeful football as they forced Bosso on the back-foot for a bit.Whawha captain Edmore Muzanenhamo's 62nd minute dipping shot hit the crossbar.In the 66th minute, Ngala came one-on-one with Whawha goalie Useni, who was quick off his line to save his team. Minutes later, Muzanenhamo did well to block Washington Navaya's effort from the goal line.With Whawha closing almost all the spaces, Bosso tried to catch them on the break and it almost paid off had their forwards been clinical in front of goal.