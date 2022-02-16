Zanu-PF targets to reclaim lost seats

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF candidates are hopeful of winning the three National Assembly and 10 local authority seats being contested on March 26 in Mashonaland East.Yesterday, thousands of Zanu-PF supporters thronged Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera for the Presidential Rally presided over by Zanu-PF Vice President and Second Secretary Constantino Chiwenga.VP Chiwenga challenged the people of Mashonaland East Province to win back all the seats which were previously taken by the opposition.Ignatius Mateveke will represent Zanu-PF in Marondera Central, which fell vacant after the recall of Mr Caston Matewu.In Marondera East, Jeremiah Chiwetu will represent Zanu-PF for the seat that fell vacant after the death of Patrick Chidhakwa of the ruling party.Nyasha Masoka will contest for Zanu-PF in Murehwa South, which was left vacant after the death of Joel Biggie Matiza last year.Speaking to The Herald on the sidelines of the campaign rally at Rudhaka Stadium yesterday, Masoka said his constituency was ready for the by-elections and Zanu-PF will win."We are ready for the elections and nothing will stop the ruling party from winning in Murehwa South," he said."We are a people's party and we have been doing a lot of projects for the people."There is a lot of developmental projects we are doing in the constituency for the people. We are ready for the opposition."Chiwetu said he was 100 percent sure of winning the seat."We are sure of victory," he said. "We will certainly win the Marondera East constituency seat and I am encouraging everyone in my constituency to vote for Zanu-PF."The constituency is Zanu-PF throughout, but we do not want people to rely on that and then stop going to exercise their right to vote. We want everyone to participate."As for this rally, we are happy as Marondera because we have been blessed by the visit by the Vice President. Indeed, the people of Marondera and Mashonaland East as a whole have seen that the ruling party is for the people, hence the huge turnout."Mateveke said the Marondera Central seat will be won back by Zanu-PF and the opposition will not win it again."We want to reclaim the town of Marondera back to the people's party, Zanu-PF," he said."We want to ensure that every resident of Marondera supports President Mnangagwa's vision, as we target the 5 million votes. Everyone must come home to Zanu-PF, the revolutionary party."I want to assure everyone that we will bring back Marondera Central constituency to Zanu-PF."